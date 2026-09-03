The Tamil Nadu government plans to build a new integrated complex for the Legislative Assembly and Secretariat in Chennai, estimated to cost ₹1,200 crore.

The government made the announcements under Rule 110 in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on September 3.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced three major infrastructure initiatives to modernise the state's administrative system, strengthen its sports ecosystem, and raise Chennai's profile as a global sporting destination.

The proposed facility will cover around 20 lakh square feet and is intended to bring government departments together under one modern administrative complex. The project will include ample parking facilities, convention halls and environmentally sustainable infrastructure.

According to Vijay, the new complex is being planned to address the growing space requirements and ageing infrastructure at the existing administrative setup at Fort St George.

The Chief Minister said the government currently controls only a limited portion of the 107-acre Fort St George campus. The Defence Ministry and the Archaeological Survey of India manage the rest.

The expansion of government departments, staff and administrative responsibilities over the past four decades has also increased pressure on the existing facilities.

The new complex is expected to provide a more accessible, coordinated administrative environment designed to serve the state for the next 100 years.

At the same time, the historic buildings within Fort St George will be preserved as heritage structures. Vijay, however, did not reveal the exact location or construction timeline for the proposed complex.

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Tamil Nadu Olympic City to Come Up in Chennai

Vijay also announced plans to establish a world-class Tamil Nadu Olympic City in Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority will develop the project as an integrated sports hub for athletes from the state.

The proposed Olympic City will feature:

World-class sporting arenas

Advanced sports equipment

A high-performance training centre

Dedicated sports science and sports medicine facilities

Modern infrastructure and accommodation facilities for athletes and coaches

The government aims to provide sportspersons with access to advanced training and professional support, with the broader objective of helping athletes from Tamil Nadu win more medals at the Olympic Games and other international sporting competitions.

Chennai to Get Dedicated Motorsports City

Alongside the Olympic City, the Chief Minister announced a separate motorsports city in Chennai.

The proposed facility is intended to create infrastructure capable of hosting Formula 1-4 racing events in the city and strengthen Tamil Nadu's position in the motorsports sector.

The announcement comes as the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports works to strengthen India's motorsports ecosystem. The Ministry formed a dedicated task force in June to monitor motorsports development in the country.

The task force is working with the broader vision of bringing Formula 1 racing back to India by the end of 2028.

The proposed motorsports city could therefore help develop the infrastructure and ecosystem needed to host major international racing events.

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Three Major Infrastructure Initiatives

With the new administrative complex, Tamil Nadu Olympic City and Chennai motorsports city, the state government has announced three projects covering administration, sports and motorsports infrastructure.

While the government has not yet disclosed the precise location or timeline for the new administrative complex, the initiatives aim to address long-term infrastructure needs, improve Tamil Nadu's administrative efficiency, and strengthen Chennai's position on the international sporting map.