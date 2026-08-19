The government has also announced new vehicles and financial support for MLAs to help them travel to their constituencies.

Among the major announcements is a significant increase in the coverage under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, along with a new health insurance programme for senior citizens.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a series of measures to expand healthcare access, strengthen medical education, and improve logistical support for elected representatives.

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Health Insurance Cover Increased to Rs 25 Lakh

The annual coverage under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per family.

The scheme provides cashless treatment for listed medical procedures at empanelled hospitals. The expanded coverage is expected to provide families with greater financial protection during major medical emergencies and reduce the burden of high treatment costs.

The government has also introduced a dedicated Chief Minister's Elderly Health Insurance Scheme for residents aged 70 and above.

The new scheme is expected to benefit around 38 lakh senior citizens across Tamil Nadu. It will provide access to free treatment for several major health conditions, including organ transplants, cancer treatment and cardiac procedures. The scheme will also be available without an income-based eligibility limit.

The government said the measures are intended to expand access to quality healthcare across both urban and rural areas of the state.

New Cars and Allowances for All MLAs

In another major announcement, Chief Minister Vijay said all MLAs in Tamil Nadu would receive new cars to help them travel regularly to their constituencies.

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Vijay said legislators need to remain accessible to the people and travel frequently to address issues in their constituencies.

Under the proposal, the government will provide Rs 75,000 per month for each MLA's driver's salary and car-related expenses. The government will also provide an additional Rs 25,000 per month to hire an assistant for each MLA's office.

The announcement came after VCK MLA Jothimani raised logistical difficulties faced by legislators and argued that MLAs need proper transport facilities to work effectively in their constituencies.

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A senior DMK MLA noted that successive governments had previously received similar requests from legislators but had not implemented them, citing financial constraints.

The MLA also pointed out that several local-body representatives already receive official vehicles. Municipal and union chairpersons, mayors, and deputy mayors receive vehicles, while MLAs have traditionally lacked a similar facility.

According to the MLA, the absence of official vehicles can restrict legislators' mobility, particularly when they need to attend important events or respond quickly to constituency-level issues.

The announcement reportedly drew a positive reaction among legislators, with Vijay also seen speaking to senior colleague N Anand shortly after the demand was raised in the Assembly.

Rs 351 Crore for Medical Education

The government has also announced an allocation of Rs 351 crore to increase student admission capacity in government medical and healthcare institutions.

The expansion will create 6,098 additional seats across various healthcare-related courses, aiming to increase the number of trained professionals available to the state's healthcare system.

The new seats will include:

660 BSc Nursing seats

1,925 additional seats in nursing colleges and schools

2,778 seats across 12 paramedical courses

735 additional seats in medical courses

As part of the expansion, the government will also establish seven new government nursing colleges.

The combined measures aim to strengthen Tamil Nadu's healthcare infrastructure at multiple levels, from expanding insurance coverage and treatment access to increasing the availability of trained medical and nursing professionals.

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With the higher insurance limits, dedicated coverage for senior citizens, additional medical education seats and logistical support for MLAs, the government is positioning the announcements as part of a broader effort to improve public services and healthcare delivery across Tamil Nadu.