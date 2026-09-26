CM Vijay Steps Up Attack on DMK Ahead of Madurantakam Bypoll

The bypoll became necessary after Maragatham Kumaravel, who won the seat as an AIADMK MLA in the 2026 Assembly election, resigned and joined TVK.

The Madurantakam Assembly constituency, reserved for marginalised communities, will go to the polls on October 6.

The political contest in Madurantakam has entered a more intense phase, with Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay taking the campaign stage to support the party's candidate, K. Maragatham Kumaravel.

TVK has now fielded her again from the same constituency.

The election has therefore become a closely watched contest between the ruling TVK and opposition parties, including the DMK and AIADMK.

Key Political Statements

During the campaign, C. Joseph Vijay delivered a high-stakes, aggressive speech targeting the opposition.

His statements aimed to consolidate the ruling TVK's position ahead of the by-election while aggressively targeting the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

He framed the Madurantakam by-poll as a direct contest between the TVK and the DMK, completely sidelining other opposition forces.

In a sharp ideological attack, he explicitly labelled the DMK as the 'evil force' of Dravidian Politics.

Directly addressing DMK president M.K. Stalin and the opposition leadership, Vijay issued a fiery, cinematic warning to deter political aggression against his young party: "Don't touch this Vijay, and don't touch this TVK; you will severely regret it."

In a unique blend of personal courtesy and intense political rivalry, Vijay mixed soft personal rhetoric with hard-hitting political opposition.

He noted that despite the fierce electoral fight on a level playing field: "Win or lose, Stalin is my uncle, my sweet uncle."

However, he quickly drew a line, saying Stalin's calculations are purely "arithmetic," whereas his own bond with the people is "emotional."

Responding to opposition criticisms over his candidacy, Maragatham Kumaravel's party switch from the AIADMK, Vijay pivoted to a populist message of humility.

He declared that a Chief Minister is a servant of the people, not the boss.

He countered claims of political immaturity, saying true leadership is defined by ground realities, public trust, and grassroots service rather than traditional political equations.

Allegations Against DMK

Vijay levelled a serious criminal allegation against the previous DMK administration.

He alleged that the DMK government deliberately covered up and suppressed a prominent POCSO case involving an influential granite businessman.

He questioned the complete silence of opposition leaders on the matter, framing it as a failure to protect women and children.

He stated that voting for the DMK amounts to endorsing individuals who speak vulgarly, obscenely and slanderously about women.

He urged voters to use their ballot as a weapon, stating, "Every vote you give to the whistle symbol is the biggest punishment for those who insult women."

Allegations Against TVK's Camp

The campaign also featured heavy allegations against Vijay's camp.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami publicly alleged horse trading against the TVK.

He claimed the TVK forced a completely unnecessary by-election on the public by poaching their sitting Madurantakam MLA, Maragatham Kumaravel, through unethical political manoeuvres.

Vijay downplayed the AIADMK's criticism, saying it lacks an independent voice.

He categorised the AIADMK as a mere "branch" operating under the DMK's influence, dismissing their "horse trading" narrative as an extension of the DMK's political panic.

In response to Palaniswami's claim that the TVK government was "standing on borrowed legs" due to engineered resignations, Vijay aggressively marketed his party as a "pure force".

While Palaniswami heavily criticised defecting former MLA Maragatham Kumaravel for "betrayal", Vijay aggressively validated her candidacy on the ground.

During his roadshow, he specifically paid tribute to AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) by garlanding his statue, a strategic move aimed at winning over traditional AIADMK voters and softening the blow of the poaching allegations.

The Road Ahead To October 6

The Madurantakam bypoll has consequently become a significant contest for all the major parties involved.

TVK is defending a seat whose former MLA moved from the AIADMK into the ruling party.

The AIADMK is attempting to regain the constituency while the DMK is seeking to make the bypoll a challenge to the new ruling establishment.

With polling scheduled for October 6 and counting on October 9, the coming campaign days are expected to bring further speeches, roadshows, and counter-attacks from the parties contesting Madurantakam.