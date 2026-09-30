TVK has restricted entry to the campaign venue to 5,000 people. According to TVK general secretary and Rural Development Minister N Anand, only those carrying QR-code entry passes will be allowed inside.

He is expected to address a public meeting at Maruthi Nagar in Chitravuthanpalayam village around 3 pm.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C. Joseph Vijay is scheduled to campaign in Dharapuram on Wednesday, September 30, ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypoll.

People without passes, including party cadres and members of the public, have been asked not to come to the venue and instead watch the programme through television and social media livestreams.

As a safety precaution, QR-code passes have not been issued to:

Pregnant women

Children

School students

Senior citizens

Persons with disabilities

Those who are unwell

The party has advised these groups not to attend the event.

Venue Arrangements

The campaign venue has been set up along the Dharapuram-Udumalapet road, with separate seating for men and women. Drinking water facilities and mobile toilets have been installed, while more than 20 LED screens have been placed outside the main arena for people to watch Vijay's address.

Vijay's Schedule

Vijay is scheduled to arrive in Coimbatore on Wednesday morning before travelling by road to Dharapuram. His programme is expected to include a roadshow followed by the public meeting. The TVK campaign will also continue ahead of the final day of campaigning on October 4.

Background: Why the Bypolls Were Called

The Dharapuram bypoll was necessitated after former AIADMK MLA P Sathyabama resigned and subsequently joined TVK. TVK has now fielded her in the constituency for the October 6 bypoll.

The Madurantakam bypoll was similarly triggered by the resignation of former AIADMK MLA K Maragatham Kumaravel, who also joined TVK and is contesting from the same constituency.

Dharapuram is one of two Assembly constituencies going to polls on October 6, with counting scheduled for October 9. Vijay's campaign in the constituency comes as parties intensify their efforts ahead of the bypoll.