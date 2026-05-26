The directions came in the wake of the abduction, sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore district, an incident that has triggered widespread outrage across the state. The girl, who went missing on May 21 while playing near her home in Pallapalayam, was found dead the following day near Kannampalayam Lake.

Stressing the need for faster justice, Vijay instructed authorities to immediately register cases, accelerate investigations and court trials, and ensure stringent punishment for offenders.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Monday held a high-level review meeting in Chennai and directed police officials to act swiftly against heinous crimes, particularly offences involving women and children.

Police arrested K. Karthik, who allegedly confessed to sexually assaulting the child in a coconut grove, along with his associate Mohanraj, within 24 hours of the crime. Both accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Public anger intensified after video clips from Inspector General R.V. Ramya Bharati's May 24 media briefing surfaced online, showing police officers smiling and laughing as they discussed the case. The visuals sparked criticism over an apparent lack of sensitivity and empathy from law enforcement officials.

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Responding to the outrage, Chief Minister Vijay on May 25 ordered fast-track investigations, stronger preventive measures and severe punishments for crimes against women and children, amid growing concerns over public safety and law and order.

Software Engineer Arrested Over Social Media Posts

In a related development, the Tamil Nadu Police arrested a software engineer from Tirunelveli on May 25 for allegedly posting abusive and defamatory content on social media against Chief Minister Vijay in connection with the Coimbatore case.

The accused, identified as 30-year-old James Raja, reportedly works for a top-tier company and claims to be a supporter of the "Dravidian stock" and part of the "DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin Army." With over one lakh followers on Instagram, Raja had posted a series of videos criticising the newly formed TVK government, accusing it of failing to prevent crimes against women and children.

Police said Raja was booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), including charges related to spreading misinformation and criminal intimidation, following a complaint registered at the Palayamkottai police station.

According to investigators, Raja used abusive language and derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister while questioning the government's handling of law and order. In one of his videos, Raja reportedly admitted that using offensive language was necessary for his content to go viral, saying that criticism without such language would not attract viewers.

The arrest has sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting action against online abuse while others raising concerns over freedom of speech and criticism of the government.

Tamil Nadu Eases Theatre Show Restrictions

In another major announcement, Chief Minister Vijay approved amendments to the Tamil Nadu Cinemas Rules, 1957, allowing theatres across the state to screen five shows per day for newly released Tamil films during their first seven days of release.

The decision came after representatives from the Tamil film industry met the Chief Minister on May 16, 2026, and requested permission to increase the number of daily screenings.

Until now, theatres in Tamil Nadu were permitted to screen four shows per day under Rule 14A of the cinema licence conditions, with an additional special show allowed only during local festivals or public holidays, after obtaining approval from the district authorities or the Chennai Police Commissioner.

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Under the revised rules, theatres can now automatically screen five shows daily for the first week of new Tamil film releases without seeking separate permission from the government or licensing authorities. The exemption will also apply on weekends, public holidays and local festival days.

The move is expected to benefit theatre owners and film producers by helping maximise collections during the crucial opening week of a film's release.

Crop Loan Waiver for Farmers

On May 25, Chief Minister Vijay also announced a cooperative bank crop loan waiver to support farmers across Tamil Nadu.

Under the scheme, marginal farmers who availed crop loans from cooperative banks between May 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026, will receive a waiver of up to ₹50,000. Other large farmers will receive relief of up to ₹5,000.

The government stated that around 14.22 lakh farmers are expected to benefit from the scheme, which will cost the state exchequer approximately ₹2,044 crore.

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Announcing the measure, Vijay said the decision was taken in light of the state's financial situation and the hardships faced by farmers. The government added that the waiver would provide relief to farmers ahead of the upcoming cultivation season and help them access fresh credit for agricultural activities.

With decisions spanning law enforcement, cinema regulations and agricultural welfare, the Chief Minister's announcements on May 25 signal the TVK government's effort to address both public concerns and key economic sectors within weeks of assuming office.