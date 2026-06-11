He is reported to have participated in the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, which is primarily chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This visit has garnered considerable political interest, featuring meetings with prominent national leaders and engagement in crucial policy discussions.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is on a three-day official trip to New Delhi from June 10 to June 12, 2026.

This marks his second trip to the national capital since his Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) formed a coalition government in May 2026.

Political observers are closely watching this visit, as it comes at a crucial time in the country's political landscape.

Loading post from https://x.com/CMOTamilnadu/status/2064716081743421515…

Key Itinerary And Political Meetings

Vijay's visit is structured around three main objectives:

Attending The 11th NITI Aayog Meeting

The core official reason is to attend the 11th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As a newly elected Chief Minister, Vijay is using his collective national platform to present Tamil Nadu's core development priorities directly.

He is advocating for:

Enhanced financial allocations and central funds for state welfare schemes.

Fast-tracking approvals for major infrastructure, highways, and port projects.

Securing long-delayed educational funding and rural development packages.

Cementing The Coalition With Congress Leadership

The trip carries heavy political weight because his state government recently inducted two Congress legislators into the cabinet, bringing Congress back to power in Tamil Nadu after 59 years.

He spent the first day of his trip meeting Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at Sonia's 10 Janpath residence in the national capital.

He met the leaders to:

Formally align state-level governance strategies.

Discuss long-term coalition dynamics ahead of future national political developments.

Complete the high-level meeting that was postponed during his first brief visit in May. Loading post from https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2064959047653339216…

High-Level Constitutional Courtesy Calls

As part of standard political protocol following the formation of his new government, Vijay is utilising his extended stay to hold official courtesy meetings with top constitutional heads.

This includes meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, as well as a scheduled interaction with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to build stable Centre-state administrative ties.

Today's Schedule And What's Next

Vijay is participating in the 11th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, which began today, June 11, 2026.

He plans to stay in the national capital until the evening of June 12, 2026.

Additionally, he might meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah later today or tomorrow before concluding his three-day official visit.