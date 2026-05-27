A major highlight of the visit will be Vijay's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for 4.30 pm on May 27. During the meeting, the Chief Minister is expected to submit a detailed memorandum outlining Tamil Nadu's long-standing demands and development priorities.

While the state government has not officially released a detailed itinerary for the visit, sources said Vijay is expected to depart from Chennai airport on a 10 am flight and arrive in Delhi for a packed schedule of meetings with top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and senior Union ministers.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is scheduled to visit New Delhi on May 27 for his first official trip to the national capital, Delhi, since assuming office earlier this month. The high-profile visit is expected to focus on Tamil Nadu's long-pending demands, infrastructure and welfare funding, and key political engagements with national leaders.

Charter of Demands

According to sources, the charter of demands is likely to include requests for greater central funding for welfare and infrastructure projects, approvals and clearances for major developmental initiatives in the state, and intervention in the ongoing Mekedatu water dispute, a major concern for Tamil Nadu.

Sources further stated that Vijay is likely to hold discussions with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek financial assistance and support for several ongoing and proposed development projects across the state.

Political Engagements

The Delhi trip is also expected to carry political significance. Vijay is likely to meet senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during his visit. In addition, he is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers as part of his official engagements in the capital.

Delegation and Logistics

Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna, along with other senior ministers, is expected to accompany the Chief Minister during the visit. Upon reaching Delhi, Vijay and his delegation are likely to visit Tamil Nadu House first, which will serve as the base for the state delegation during the trip.

From Tamil Nadu House, the Chief Minister is expected to travel by car to the Prime Minister's residence for what officials described as a courtesy call, followed by discussions on key matters concerning Tamil Nadu. Following the meeting with Modi, Vijay is expected to return to Tamil Nadu House.

Later on Wednesday night, several leaders from Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) are expected to meet Chief Minister Joseph Vijay at Tamil Nadu House as part of a courtesy interaction, according to sources.

May 28 Schedule

On May 28, Vijay is expected to continue his Delhi engagements with courtesy meetings and discussions involving Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and several senior Union ministers.

Security Arrangements

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have already been put in place ahead of the Chief Minister's visit. In connection with Vijay's Delhi trip, a security review meeting was held on May 26 at the VIP lounge of the old Chennai airport terminal to assess and coordinate arrangements.