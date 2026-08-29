According to a Tamil Nadu government statement, Vijay assessed several aspects of prison administration, including basic amenities, food quality, medical care, rehabilitation facilities and vocational training programmes.

During the visit, the Chief Minister personally reviewed the services provided to inmates and interacted with prisoners to understand their concerns and requirements.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay visited Puzhal Central Prison on August 28 as part of an inspection focused on prisoner welfare, prison facilities and correctional programmes.

He also sought direct feedback from prisoners regarding the facilities available to them and the issues they continue to face.

Vijay Inspects Key Facilities at Puzhal Prison

During the inspection at Puzhal Central Prison-I, the Chief Minister visited several important facilities, including the isolation ward, visitors' hall, hospital, drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre, classrooms, library and advanced computer training centre.

Vijay also revisited the high-security block and execution area during the inspection. He personally checked the basic facilities available to prisoners and examined the medical services and other welfare measures being provided inside the prison.

At the vocational training centre, the Chief Minister reviewed products inmates manufactured as part of their rehabilitation and skill-development programmes. These included:

Iron racks used for storing vegetables

Paper covers

Office file boards

He also inspected products produced through the prison's handloom and tailoring sections and examined the quality of food being served to prisoners.

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Chief Minister Interacts With Prisoners

A key part of the visit was Vijay's direct interaction with inmates. He listened to their feedback, enquired about their requirements and sought to understand whether the facilities provided by the government were meeting their basic needs.

The inspection placed particular emphasis on rehabilitation and vocational training, intended to help prisoners acquire skills that can support their reintegration into society after release.

The Chief Minister's visit also covered medical and de-addiction facilities, reflecting the broader focus on prisoner health, rehabilitation and welfare within the correctional system.

Vijay Inspects Puzhal Police Station

After inspecting the prison complex, Vijay visited the M-3 Puzhal Police Station. He sought details from the police inspector regarding the station's functioning and examined official records.

The Chief Minister also inspected various sections of the police station, including the Sub-Inspector's room, computer room and prisoners' room, while reviewing the facilities available there.

Senior Officials Attend Inspection

Senior officials from the Prisons and Correctional Services Department attended the inspection. Those present included:

Additional Director General of Police Dr Sandeep Rai Rathore

Chennai Range Deputy Inspector General T Palani

Superintendent Krishnaraj

Other senior government officials

The visit highlighted the Chief Minister's focus on directly reviewing government facilities and obtaining feedback from people who depend on public services.

By personally inspecting prison infrastructure, food, healthcare, rehabilitation, and vocational programmes, Vijay sought to assess how prisoner welfare measures are being implemented on the ground.