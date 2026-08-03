According to highly placed sources, the proposed reshuffle follows a confidential assessment of ministers' performance prepared by Chief Secretary M. Sai Kumar.

The exercise is understood to be part of a wider administrative review aimed at improving governance and strengthening the government's performance.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is preparing for the first cabinet reshuffle of his tenure, with changes expected after the State Assembly's Budget Session in September.

The report is said to have evaluated administrative efficiency, public perception, departmental functioning and the handling of complaints against ministers.

Several Ministers Under Review

Sources indicate that a few ministers could be dropped from the Cabinet after concerns were raised over their performance and conduct.

Among those reportedly facing scrutiny are:

P. Viswanathan , Minister for Higher Education

A. Vijay Tamilan Parthiban , Minister for Transport

K. Jagadeshwari , Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment

D. Sarathkumar, Minister for Human Resources Management

According to sources, repeated complaints and internal feedback played a significant role in the review process.

Viswanathan and Vijay Tamilan Parthiban are said to have continued attracting criticism despite repeated warnings from the Chief Minister.

Jagadeshwari has reportedly come under scrutiny over allegations involving violence by party workers and alleged associations with history-sheeters, while Sarathkumar has faced allegations related to the consumption of narcotic substances in a public place.

These issues are understood to have influenced the leadership's assessment. The government has issued no official statement regarding the proposed removals or the allegations.

Portfolio Changes Also Likely

Apart from possible exits, the reshuffle is expected to include changes in departmental responsibilities.

Sources said S. Keethana and S. Kamali of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are likely to receive new portfolios following an internal review of their administrative performance.

Meanwhile, Congress minister S. Rajesh Kumar, who currently handles the Tourism portfolio, is expected to be assigned a more prominent department as part of the coalition's administrative restructuring.

In addition, VCK representative Vanni Arasu is reportedly being considered for a Cabinet berth, although sources stressed that the final decision rests with Chief Minister Vijay.

Two-Phase Cabinet Rejig Planned

Highly placed sources said the September reshuffle is likely to be only the first phase of a broader Cabinet restructuring.

The initial phase is expected to focus on governance and administrative performance. A second phase, likely after the pending Assembly by-elections, is expected to carry greater political significance.

According to sources, the government plans to accommodate several former AIADMK leaders who resigned as MLAs and later joined the TVK. However, since the by-election schedule remains uncertain and the matter is currently before the Madras High Court, the Chief Minister has reportedly decided to proceed first with the administrative reshuffle after the Budget Session.

Following the by-elections, another round of Cabinet expansion is expected.

More Inductions Expected After By-Elections

Sources said former AIADMK leaders C. Vijayabaskar, M.R. Vijayabhaskar, and Maragatham Kumaravel are among those likely to be inducted into the Cabinet if they secure victories in the by-elections.

Their induction is expected to form part of the government's broader political strategy to strengthen the ruling alliance ahead of future electoral challenges.

News of the proposed reshuffle has generated mixed reactions on social media.

Many users welcomed the reported performance-based review, praising the Chief Minister for holding ministers accountable. Others, however, expressed concern that removing ministers representing specific districts could affect regional representation within the Cabinet.

Awaiting Official Announcement

The Tamil Nadu government has not officially confirmed the reshuffle or the names of ministers likely to be affected. An announcement is expected after the conclusion of the Budget Session in September, once Chief Minister Vijay completes consultations with senior party leaders and coalition partners.

If implemented, the reshuffle would mark the first major reorganisation of the Cabinet since the TVK-led government assumed office, signalling a renewed focus on governance, accountability and administrative performance.