The formal Government Order (GO) was issued for this movement on May 12, 2026.

The initiative was created on May 10, 2026, and was one of the first historic executive orders signed by Chief Minister Vijay immediately after swearing in.

The 'Singappen Sirapu Athiradi Padai' was specially designed by the current Chief Minister, C. Josephy Vijay, to strengthen women's safety and security across the state.

The Singappen Task Force G.O

Command Hierarchy

It placed the special forces under the direct supervision of Chief Minister Vijay.

Sanctioned Posts

It officially approved the creation of the first 36 high-level command positions, headed by an Inspector General of Police (IGP)- rank officer.

Operational Mandate

It legally defined the unit's exact boundaries and instructed it to map and identify the specific areas in cities and towns where women face the most harassment or crime.

Use High Tech Tools

Instead of relying solely on regular patrols, they will use modern technology, such as CCTV cameras and advanced tracking systems, to monitor these areas.

Be Visible Where Women Travel And Work

A special team of female officers will be deployed to stand guard and patrol crowded places such as bus stands, railway stations, and IT parks, where women frequently travel, especially at late hours.

Active Implementation Of This Special Task Force

The formal on-the-ground deployment and grand launch event are scheduled for June 09, 2026.

Pilot preparations and patrol vehicle readouts have already begun in multiple districts.

Why Has It Taken So Long To Implement?

Though signed on day 1, the public rollout faced a brief two-week delay from its original May 27 launch date.

It did not stall due to neglect but rather because of massive administrative and structural setups:

Political Transition

Delays occurred due to high-level administrative overhauls following the new government's arrival, including the coordination of top-tier police leadership transitions.

Logistics And Procurement

Equipping an elite force across 38 districts requires customised, modern patrol vehicles, foreign-style uniforms, and dedicated communication technology, which took time to deploy in the field.

What Is This Movement For?

The Task Force is an elite, all-women rapid-response wing of the state police.

Its primary objective is prevention, rapid protection, and absolute zero-tolerance policing regarding crimes against women and children across Tamil Nadu.

Why Did CM Vijay Announce And Implement It Now?

Fulfilling Campaign Promises

During the election campaign, TVK party chief Vijay made heavy promises to act as an "Aran" (shield/fortress) and an elder brother, protecting the women of the state.

Implementing it as his very first file was a political power move to show immediate accountability.

Pressing Law And Order Needs

Tamil Nadu has seen a string of highly publicised and disturbing crimes against women in districts like Coimbatore and Trichy.

Launching this dedicated force now is a directive administrative countermeasure to curb those crimes and restore law and order in the state.

What Will This Movement Do For Women?

The task force shifts police behaviour from "reactive investigation" to visible, active prevention.

Visible Public Policing

Heavily armed, modern-uniformed female squads will actively patrol high-risk public spaces, transport hubs, educational institutions, and corporate IT corridors to deter harassers.

Guaranteed SOS Rapid Response

Operating via an emergency reporting hub, the unit promises to dispatch a dedicated rapid-response force to a woman in distress within minutes of the SOS being triggered.

The Problem: The Hidden "Party Fund"

Before Vijay took over, the state-run liquor shops (TASMAC) had major corruption problems.

The Extra Fee

Unofficial groups were secretly collecting cash from the liquor shops' supply chain. For every single box of alcohol sold, they took a small cut of ₹90 per box.

The Stolen Money

This small cut added up to a massive ₹102 crore every month. Over the last five years, a total of ₹1,600 crore was put into the pockets of corrupt politicians as an illegal "party fund" instead of going to the government.

The Solution: Vijay's Big Crackdown

When CM Vijay found out about the missing money, he ordered an immediate stop to the missing funds.

No More Free Money

He ordered the officials to destroy this illegal collection network. He stated that every single rupee earned from these shops must go straight to the state treasury to help the public.

Fixing The Bottle System

He is also fixing the ₹10 empty-bottle return system that corrupt people were using to hide extra cash. The government is making the system fully digital so nobody can steal.

Closing Shops

Along with stopping corruption, he also permanently shut down 717 liquor shops located too close to schools, colleges, and temples to keep students and women safe.

By stopping this ₹1,600 crore theft, the government now has much more money to fund public safety projects, such as the Singappen women's police force.