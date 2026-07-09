The official event, which includes providing aid to the families of stampede victims and laying the foundation for a private factory to boost local employment, is set to take place at the Karur Collector's Office.

During the visit, he will meet the families of those who lost their tragic lives in the tragic Karur Stampede of September 2025, offer our condolences and hand over government appointment orders to the eligible members of the family.

The President of Tamilaga Vetir Kazhagam (TVK) and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseh Vijay is set to visit Karur on July 10, 2026, for a meeting that carries both emotional and political significance.

While the tragedy struck and claimed 41 lives, the state government cleared immediate job appointments for 32 qualified legal heirs whose verification and paperwork had been fully processed.

The initiative guarantees a government job to one eligible family member from each affected household, ensuring their long-term financial security.

And at Atlas Kalaiarangam, located near Vennaimalai on the Karur-Salem bypass road, Chief Minister Vijay will address the massive public interaction meeting.

A massive 10-acre pandal has been constructed to accommodate a heavily secured crowd of 5,000 attendees.

Organised by the Karur unit of his party, the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, Vijay will deliver a keynote speech addressing the public and party cadres.

Because of the past tragedy, this ground is heavily fortified with iron barricades, and organisers are utilising QR-coded identity cards to regulate entry and prevent overcrowding strictly.

Why Is Vijay Meeting The Families Now?

Although the tragedy occurred in September 2025, the state government had announced a comprehensive rehabilitation package that required administrative processing before it could be fully implemented.

While immediate financial relief was provided soon after the tragedy, the process of issuing compassionate government appointments required verification of eligibility, educational qualifications, and legal documentation. The completion of these procedures has now paved the way for the formal distribution of appointment orders during the Chief Minister's visit.

CM Vijay's visit is expected to reaffirm the government's commitment to supporting affected families while also integrating welfare initiatives with development projects to generate employment and strengthen Karur's industrial growth.