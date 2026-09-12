CM Vijay to Wave Green Flag as Ajith Races at Silverstone

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C. Joseph Vijay, is confirmed to visit the Michelin Le Mans Cup as a guest. He will take part in the fifth round of the 2026 championship as a special guest and wave a ceremonial green flag.

The Michelin Le Mans Cup is a prominent European endurance racing championship launched in 2016 that serves as a key stepping stone for drivers and teams advancing toward the European Le Mans Series and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay reportedly to wave the ceremonial green flag as actor Ajith Kumar races at the Le Mans Silverstone in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

The Michelin Le Mans Cup announced the news through its official social Media channels. The organisation also informed that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister would start the Silverstone round in front of a 44-car grid.

In its post on X, it announced that "A special guest will be waving the green flag at Silverstone this weekend! C. Joseph VIJAY. The Indian actor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu @actorvijay, will be joining us to support our Indian drivers in the UK and officially start the #SilverstoneRound in front of the 44-car grid. We can't wait to go racing this Saturday!"

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Reason Behind CM's Visit

CM Vijay's participation is a major engagement during his six-day official visit to the United Kingdom.

The visit is significant because CM Vijay announced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly that his government will establish a world-class motorsports city in the State. The Silverstone inspection is expected to provide useful insights for developing the proposed facility.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is also expected to explore opportunities to attract investments in motorsports, sports tourism, automobile technology, racing equipment, and event management.

The objective of the CM's visit is to attract industrial investment and create high-quality employment in Tamil Nadu. He is scheduled to hold discussions with senior executives and business leaders representing advanced manufacturing, automobiles, Electric Vehicles, electronics and global capability centres.

He will meet several business leaders on Sunday as part of the investment promotion programme and present Tamil Nadu's industrial infrastructure, skilled workforce, and policy support to potential investors.

Indian Presence in the Race

The highlighted news is that Ajith Kumar's participation in the Michelin Le Mans Cup has generated considerable interest among his fans and motorsport followers.

Ajith will compete alongside several leading Indian drivers. The event will begin at 9.45 p.m. (IST) and conclude at 11.45 p.m. This two-hour Michelin Le Mans Cup race will take place on Silverstone's 5.891 km Grand Prix circuit. The Silverstone event is the fifth round of the 2026 season, which is scheduled to conclude in Portimão, Portugal, in October.

The event is considered to have a special Indian presence, with Indian actor and racing enthusiast Ajith Kumar on track. Ajith Kumar is competing in the LMP3 Pro/Am category for Ajith RedAnt by Virage, sharing a Ligier JS P325-Toyota prototype with French driver Romain Vozniak.

The other Indian drivers, Including Former Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan and Aditya Patel, will form an all-Indian pairing for Ajith RedAnt Racing in the LMP3 category.

Official Silverstone test documentation lists Karthikeyan and Patel in the No. 36 Ligier JS P325-Toyota, while Vozniak is listed in the LMP3 Pro/Am entry for Ajith RedAnt by Virage.

Ajith Kumar's response to the TN Chief Minister's Visit

Ahead of the CM visit, Ajith Kumar expressed his happiness at Vijay becoming Chief Minister, calling him his 34-year industry colleague, which strongly conveys his affection for the CM.

Ajith Kumar also thanked C.Joseph Vijay for taking the time in the midst of his busy schedule to visit Silverstone. He also said he believes this experience will help bring International motor racing events to India and Chennai soon.