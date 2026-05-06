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Congress Likely to Support Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu Government Formation

Congress is likely to support Vijay's TVK in forming the next Tamil Nadu government after the party emerged as the single largest force but fell short of a majority. With Congress MLAs expected to meet Vijay and discuss power-sharing, all eyes are now on TVK's coalition ahead of the government

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
TVK Congress Alliance
TVK and Congress party alliance

In a major political development in Tamil Nadu, the Congress is likely to extend support to Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to help the party form the next government in the state.

TVK has emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, winning 108 seats. However, the party is still 10 seats short of the 118 seats required for a simple majority in the 234-member Assembly.

Congress Support

According to sources, the Congress is expected to release a formal letter of support on Wednesday, May 6. Congress MLAs are also likely to meet TVK Chief Vijay at Panaiyur to discuss and finalise the alliance.

The decision was reportedly taken during a virtual meeting of Congress leaders, where a possible tie-up with Vijay's two-year-old party was discussed. The Congress, which won five seats in the election, is expected to seek two cabinet berths and a few chairmanships of government boards as part of the power-sharing arrangement.

Sources said Congress has already conveyed its support to the TVK leadership, almost sealing the alliance between the two parties. The meeting at Panaiyur is expected to finalise the next steps in the government formation process.

Vijay's Government Formation Plans

The development comes hours after Vijay met his MLAs at his Pattinampakkam residence in Chennai to discuss cabinet formation and possible alliance options. Sources said Vijay is likely to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 7, along with nine cabinet ministers.

Since TVK has fallen short of the majority mark, the party is working to build a stable coalition government. Apart from the Congress, TVK is also said to be exploring talks with Left parties to strengthen its numbers.

Meanwhile, TVK has reportedly refused support from the BJP, which has won one seat, on ideological grounds. The party is confident that it can form the government with outside support from like-minded parties.

Impact on Tamil Nadu Politics

The possible Congress-TVK alliance could bring a major change in Tamil Nadu politics, as it may end the Congress party's long-standing alliance with the DMK. DMK leader Saravanan Annadurai said the decision is for the Congress to take.

Reports suggest that the Congress-DMK alliance had already come under strain before the Assembly election, especially after the DMK reportedly rejected Congress demands for power sharing in Tamil Nadu.

Though there is no official confirmation yet, Congress's support for TVK appears to be moving forward. With the Congress nearly on board, all eyes are now on Vijay's next steps as he prepares to form a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many seats did Vijay's TVK win in the 2026 Tamil Nadu election?
TVK won 108 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, making it the single largest party. However, it fell short of the 118 seats needed for a simple majority in the 234-member Assembly.
What is Congress asking for in exchange for supporting TVK?
The Congress, which won five seats, is expected to seek two cabinet berths and a few chairmanships of government boards as part of the power-sharing arrangement with TVK.
When is Vijay expected to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister?
According to sources, Vijay is likely to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 7, along with nine cabinet ministers.

Topics

Tamil Nadu Election 2026

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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