According to sources, the Congress is expected to release a formal letter of support on Wednesday, May 6. Congress MLAs are also likely to meet TVK Chief Vijay at Panaiyur to discuss and finalise the alliance.

TVK has emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, winning 108 seats. However, the party is still 10 seats short of the 118 seats required for a simple majority in the 234-member Assembly.

In a major political development in Tamil Nadu, the Congress is likely to extend support to Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to help the party form the next government in the state.

The decision was reportedly taken during a virtual meeting of Congress leaders, where a possible tie-up with Vijay's two-year-old party was discussed. The Congress, which won five seats in the election, is expected to seek two cabinet berths and a few chairmanships of government boards as part of the power-sharing arrangement.

Sources said Congress has already conveyed its support to the TVK leadership, almost sealing the alliance between the two parties. The meeting at Panaiyur is expected to finalise the next steps in the government formation process.

Vijay's Government Formation Plans

The development comes hours after Vijay met his MLAs at his Pattinampakkam residence in Chennai to discuss cabinet formation and possible alliance options. Sources said Vijay is likely to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 7, along with nine cabinet ministers.

Since TVK has fallen short of the majority mark, the party is working to build a stable coalition government. Apart from the Congress, TVK is also said to be exploring talks with Left parties to strengthen its numbers.

Meanwhile, TVK has reportedly refused support from the BJP, which has won one seat, on ideological grounds. The party is confident that it can form the government with outside support from like-minded parties.

Impact on Tamil Nadu Politics

The possible Congress-TVK alliance could bring a major change in Tamil Nadu politics, as it may end the Congress party's long-standing alliance with the DMK. DMK leader Saravanan Annadurai said the decision is for the Congress to take.

Reports suggest that the Congress-DMK alliance had already come under strain before the Assembly election, especially after the DMK reportedly rejected Congress demands for power sharing in Tamil Nadu.

Though there is no official confirmation yet, Congress's support for TVK appears to be moving forward. With the Congress nearly on board, all eyes are now on Vijay's next steps as he prepares to form a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.