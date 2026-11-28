The development comes as the government prepares to introduce a fresh legislative package linking constituency delimitation with the implementation of 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies ahead of the 2029 general elections.

Under the revised proposal, Lok Sabha seats across states and Union Territories will increase by 50%, while Tamil Nadu's representation is set to rise from 39 to 59 seats.

The Union government's revised Delimitation Bill has triggered fresh political discussions ahead of the upcoming special Parliament session, with the proposed changes expected to reshape India's electoral representation significantly.

President's Recommendation Clears Key Hurdle for Delimitation Bill

President Droupadi Murmu has recommended that the Lok Sabha consider the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, under Article 117(3) of the Constitution. The recommendation fulfils an important procedural requirement ahead of the special parliamentary sitting beginning November 30.

Under Article 117(3), a Bill that could involve expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India cannot be passed by either House of Parliament without the President's recommendation.

The presidential recommendation comes a day after the Union Cabinet approved a revised legislative package comprising the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the accompanying Union Territories Laws Amendment Bill.

The government is expected to withdraw the earlier legislative proposals introduced in April 2026, which stalled after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to secure passage in the Lok Sabha. Fresh drafts are now expected to be introduced on Monday.

What Does the Revised Delimitation Bill Propose?

The revised legislative package proposes three major changes to India's electoral structure.

Uniform 50% Increase in Legislative Seats

The first is a uniform 50% increase in the number of legislative seats across all states and Union Territories. Under the proposal, the Lok Sabha's maximum strength will increase from 550 to 850 seats, while the maximum strength of state legislative assemblies will rise from 500 to 650.

Of the proposed 850 Lok Sabha seats, 815 will be allocated to states and 35 to Union Territories.

Redrawing Constituency Boundaries

The second major proposal involves redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituency boundaries through a newly constituted Delimitation Commission. The 2026 proposal uses the 2011 Census to undertake the exercise within states.

Women's Reservation

The third major component is implementing 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

The government intends to link the delimitation exercise with the implementation of women's reservation, allowing the quota to take effect for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections instead of waiting for the completion of the 2027 Census.

The proposed formula also seeks to freeze the revised proportion of seats allocated to states for 25 years, until the Census conducted after 2051.

Why Is the Delimitation Bill Politically Important?

The Delimitation Bill is part of a broader legislative effort to expand parliamentary representation and implement the women's reservation framework.

The 106th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2023, provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. However, its implementation is linked to a delimitation exercise.

A Delimitation Commission is a high-powered body responsible for determining the territorial boundaries of parliamentary and assembly constituencies.

Supporters of the revised proposal argue that increasing the number of seats will provide greater legislative capacity, improve representation and facilitate the implementation of women's reservation.

However, the proposal has also raised concerns among opposition parties, particularly over the possibility that population-based changes could affect the political representation of states that have successfully controlled population growth.

Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha Seats to Increase From 39 to 59

Tamil Nadu's representation has emerged as a major talking point in the delimitation debate.

Under the proposed uniform 50% increase, the state's Lok Sabha seats will rise from the existing 39 to 59. The revised formula is expected to maintain Tamil Nadu's proportional representation at approximately 7.18% to 7.21% of the total seats.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and DMK MP A. Raja have repeatedly emphasised that states which successfully implemented population-control measures should not lose their political representation during delimitation.

The DMK has maintained that fair delimitation must protect Tamil Nadu's existing share of Lok Sabha seats, insisting that its current representation of 7.18% should not decline under any circumstances.

Although the proposed 50% increase appears to retain the state's proportional share, the party remains concerned about how the proposed Delimitation Commission will function.

A. Raja has also indicated concerns about possible gerrymandering and the marginalisation of minority communities, with the party potentially seeking procedural amendments to address these issues.

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DMK and Congress Differ Over Delimitation Bill

The revised proposal has also exposed differences between the DMK and its former ally, the Congress.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, have opposed the government's approach, calling for the implementation of 33% women's reservation without increasing the existing number of Lok Sabha seats.

The Congress has also raised concerns about the proposed population-based formula and the need to protect states' representation. Other parties, including the RJD and BJD, have maintained cautious or opposing positions over the proposed formula and the consultation process.

Meanwhile, the DMK's November 28 resolution criticised the Congress for shifting its position from supporting 'Fair Delimitation' to opposing delimitation altogether. The DMK maintained that its position has remained consistent since its 2024 Assembly resolution.

With 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha, the DMK's position could significantly influence the ruling coalition's numbers ahead of the proposed November 30 vote.

What Happens Next?

The revised legislative package is expected to be introduced during the upcoming special parliamentary sitting beginning November 30. The Constitution Amendment Bill will require a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament to secure passage.

With the proposed changes potentially affecting parliamentary representation, state assembly strength and women's participation in legislatures, the delimitation exercise is expected to remain a major political issue.

While the government maintains that the revised formula will facilitate women's reservation and expand representation, opposition parties and regional political organisations are expected to continue demanding safeguards to protect states' interests.