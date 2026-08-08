Of the 57 Members of Parliament representing Tamil Nadu, only around 20 are expected to attend the meeting, while 37 MPs are likely to remain absent. The participating MPs are primarily from the Congress and smaller allies of the TVK.

The meeting, convened by CM Vijay to discuss the possible impact of delimitation on Tamil Nadu and formulate a common position for the state, will be held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's all-party MPs meeting on the proposed delimitation exercise is set to witness a major boycott, with the ruling DMK and the AIADMK deciding not to participate in the meeting scheduled for Saturday, August 8.

According to the expected participation, the Congress is likely to send 12 MPs. The VCK, CPI and CPI(M) are expected to have two representatives each, while the MDMK and IUML are likely to send one MP each.

DMK and AIADMK to Stay Away

DMK, which has 30 MPs from Tamil Nadu, has decided to boycott the meeting. AIADMK, with four MPs, is also expected to stay away.

PMK, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and DMDK, which have one MP each, are also among the parties choosing not to attend.

DMK MP Kanimozhi criticised the initiative, calling the meeting unnecessary. She alleged that the exercise was being used to divert attention from the ongoing Cauvery water dispute.

Kanimozhi also pointed out that the Union government has not officially announced any move to introduce a delimitation bill during the ongoing Parliament session.

She argued that since an amended draft of the proposed legislation is not available, there is little new information for MPs to deliberate on.

Why Delimitation Has Become a Concern

The meeting comes amid growing concerns among southern states over the possible consequences of the next delimitation exercise.

Tamil Nadu and other southern states have expressed concerns that changes in the distribution of Lok Sabha constituencies based on population could potentially reduce their relative representation, particularly when compared with states that have experienced faster population growth.

Vijay has therefore called the meeting to bring MPs from across political parties together and discuss the state's position on the proposed changes.

What Is the Delimitation Bill 2026?

The Delimitation Bill 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16, 2026. The proposed legislation seeks to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies, increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and facilitate the implementation of women's reservation.

However, the bill did not clear Parliament after failing to secure the constitutionally required special two-thirds majority of members present and voting.

The proposed delimitation has become a politically sensitive issue in Tamil Nadu, with parties closely watching its potential impact on the state's parliamentary representation.

Lack of Political Consensus

The low expected attendance at Vijay's meeting highlights the lack of consensus among Tamil Nadu's major political parties on how the state should approach the delimitation issue.

While the Congress and several smaller parties are expected to participate and discuss a common response, the absence of the DMK and AIADMK means two of the state's major political forces will not be part of the consultation.

The meeting is nevertheless expected to focus on Tamil Nadu's concerns over parliamentary representation and the state's possible response to any future delimitation exercise.