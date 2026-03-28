The DMK has officially rolled out its much-awaited candidate list for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, offering a clearer picture of how the ruling party plans to approach the 234-seat battle.

Out of the total constituencies, the DMK will contest 164 seats, while 70 have been allotted to its alliance partners. The Congress, the principal ally in the DMK-led front, has secured 28 seats under the seat-sharing agreement.

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Announcing the list, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addressed concerns about the delay in finalising the alliance, stating that the time taken was essential to ensure smooth, balanced negotiations with all partners. He emphasised that patience was key to maintaining unity within the coalition.

The candidate list features several high-profile names. Stalin himself will seek re-election from Kolathur, while Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has once again been fielded from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, reinforcing the party's dominance in Chennai.

In a notable shift, Minister Senthil Balaji will contest from Coimbatore South instead of his previous Karur seat, making it one of the most closely watched urban constituencies. Other prominent candidates include I Periyasamy from Dindigul, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi from Tiruverumbur, and Geetha Jeevan from Thoothukudi.

Earlier, senior DMK leader T.R. Baalu had confirmed that the constituency allocation was finalised after detailed discussions within the alliance.

On the Congress side, key constituencies include Sriperumbudur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Sivakasi, Krishnagiri, and parts of the Kanyakumari region such as Vilavancode and Kiliyur.

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The DMK's list reflects a blend of experience and new energy, with more than 60 first-time candidates being given an opportunity. This move signals the party's attempt to strike a balance between established leaders and fresh faces ahead of the polls.

The DMK-led alliance is set to face a tough contest from the NDA bloc led by the AIADMK, which recently announced its own seat-sharing arrangement.

Meanwhile, the DMK is gearing up to release its election manifesto on Sunday, March 29, which is expected to outline its key promises and campaign focus for the upcoming elections.