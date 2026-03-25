Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: DMK Finalises Seat Sharing, Allies get 66 Seats
The DMK is expected to contest 175 out of the total 234 constituencies, including seats where alliance partners will contest using the party's iconic 'Rising Sun' symbol. In total, 66 seats have been allocated to allies, reflecting a carefully balanced coalition strategy
VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan also met Stalin and finalised 8 seats.
The alliance with DMDK gains further significance as the party has already been allocated a Rajya Sabha seat, with its treasurer L.K. Sudhish elected earlier this month.
Political Reactions
Thirumavalavan emphasised that the VCK carries a "greater responsibility" to defeat right-wing forces and protect the ideological legacies of Periyar, Ambedkar, and Karl Marx.
Meanwhile, Premalatha Vijayakant expressed strong confidence in the alliance, stating that the DMK-led front could win over 200 seats, paving the way for M.K. Stalin to return as Chief Minister.
The DMDK will release its candidate list on March 27.
DMDK has formed a five-member committee to coordinate constituency-level discussions with the DMK.
Though DMDK initially demanded more seats, it agreed to 10 in the interest of alliance unity.
Kamal Haasan Opts Out
In a notable development, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan has decided not to contest the upcoming elections, opting to stay away from the 2026 Assembly race.
With alliances falling into place and campaign preparations underway, the Tamil Nadu political landscape is heating up. The DMK-led coalition appears focused on consolidating its base, while opposition parties are expected to intensify their strategies in the coming weeks.
The stage is now set for what promises to be a high-stakes electoral battle in April.
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