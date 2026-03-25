In total, 66 seats have been allocated to allies, reflecting a carefully balanced coalition strategy.

The DMK is expected to contest 175 out of the total 234 constituencies, including seats where alliance partners will contest using the party's iconic 'Rising Sun' symbol.

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, 2026, the ruling DMK-led alliance has begun firming up its electoral strategy, announcing key seat-sharing arrangements with its allies.

Seat Allocation among Allies

The DMK has distributed seats among its partners as follows:

Congress - 28 seats

DMDK - 10 seats

VCK (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi) - 8 seats

CPI & CPI(M) - 5 seats

MDMK - 4 seats

IUML, KMDK, MMK - 2 seats each

Notably, KMDK and MMK will contest on the DMK's ticket, while the MDMK will use the 'Rising Sun' symbol in three constituencies.

On March 24, formal agreements were signed at Anna Arivalayam:

DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sealed a deal for 10 seats.

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan also met Stalin and finalised 8 seats.

The alliance with DMDK gains further significance as the party has already been allocated a Rajya Sabha seat, with its treasurer L.K. Sudhish elected earlier this month.

Political Reactions

Thirumavalavan emphasised that the VCK carries a "greater responsibility" to defeat right-wing forces and protect the ideological legacies of Periyar, Ambedkar, and Karl Marx.

Meanwhile, Premalatha Vijayakant expressed strong confidence in the alliance, stating that the DMK-led front could win over 200 seats, paving the way for M.K. Stalin to return as Chief Minister.

The DMDK will release its candidate list on March 27.

DMDK has formed a five-member committee to coordinate constituency-level discussions with the DMK.

Though DMDK initially demanded more seats, it agreed to 10 in the interest of alliance unity.

Kamal Haasan Opts Out

MNM founder Kamal Hassan met CM M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam

In a notable development, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan has decided not to contest the upcoming elections, opting to stay away from the 2026 Assembly race.

With alliances falling into place and campaign preparations underway, the Tamil Nadu political landscape is heating up. The DMK-led coalition appears focused on consolidating its base, while opposition parties are expected to intensify their strategies in the coming weeks.

The stage is now set for what promises to be a high-stakes electoral battle in April.