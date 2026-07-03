According to the police, Radhakrishnan allegedly made inflammatory and defamatory remarks targeting Chief Minister Vijay during the event. The speech reportedly included comments mocking Vijay's appearance and his transition from the film industry into politics.

The case stems from a speech delivered by the legislator at a public meeting in Athur, near Tiruchendur, on June 20, organised to mark the birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

DMK MLA Anitha R. Radhakrishnan was arrested on Thursday after the Madras High Court rejected his anticipatory bail petition in connection with a case alleging defamatory and inflammatory remarks against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and Chief Minister Vijay.

Following complaints, the Athur Police registered a case against the DMK MLA. Seeking protection from arrest, Radhakrishnan moved the Madras High Court for anticipatory bail.

However, the High Court declined to grant him relief, paving the way for his arrest.

Arrest after court order

Soon after the court's decision, a police team from the Athur Police Station took Radhakrishnan into custody when he visited a government office in his constituency to inspect ongoing development works.

The MLA was subsequently taken to the Athur Police Station near Tiruchendur for further legal proceedings.

DMK workers protest

The arrest triggered protests from DMK workers, who gathered around the police personnel in an attempt to prevent the MLA from being taken away in a police vehicle.

Party cadres also raised slogans against the TVK-led government, alleging that the action was politically motivated.

Kanimozhi criticises the arrest

Reacting to the development, DMK MP Kanimozhi strongly condemned the arrest and accused the state government of targeting opposition leaders.

In a post on X, she alleged that Radhakrishnan was arrested while inspecting development projects in his constituency and described the action as "utterly anarchic."

Kanimozhi further claimed that the government was resorting to oppressive tactics against political opponents and asserted that the DMK would not bow to such pressure.

Separate request for prosecution in ED cases

The arrest comes amid another legal development involving Radhakrishnan. The TVK government has reportedly sought the Governor's sanction to investigate and prosecute former ministers Anitha R. Radhakrishnan and V. Senthil Balaji in connection with money laundering cases registered against them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The request is part of ongoing proceedings related to the central agency's investigations. Meanwhile, the case concerning Radhakrishnan's alleged remarks against Chief Minister Vijay will proceed in accordance with the law.