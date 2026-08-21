Days after Chief Minister Vijay announced that legislators across the state would be provided free official vehicles, the DMK decided not to accept the offer.

The confrontation added another intense chapter to the ongoing political exchanges between the ruling TVK government and the DMK.

A heated exchange unfolded in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on August 21, with the Opposition DMK rejecting the state government's offer of free official vehicles for MLAs and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin challenging Chief Minister Vijay to make alleged corruption files public.

Udhayanidhi Stalin said all 59 DMK MLAs had agreed to reject the government's proposal, citing the state's financial situation and the government's repeated claims about mounting debt.

He argued that the government should first examine legislators' financial status, including their election affidavits and existing vehicle ownership, before providing free cars.

"Since the TVK government has been saying from day one after assuming power that the government is in debt, all 59 DMK MLAs have decided not to avail this offer," Udhayanidhi said.

He also urged the government to verify whether MLAs already own vehicles and assess their financial circumstances before extending such benefits.

Udhayanidhi and CTR Nirmal Kumar Trade Barbs

Assembly proceedings heated up when Udhayanidhi called TVK leader and Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar a "Sanghi Minister."

Kumar responded by calling Udhayanidhi a "bathroom leader," a remark apparently referring to the incident earlier this month when police arrived at Udhayanidhi's residence to arrest him following controversial remarks.

During the incident, a video showed his wife asking the police to wait while he was in the bathroom. The exchange added a personal dimension to the already tense debate inside the House.

Udhayanidhi Challenges Vijay to Release Alleged Files

Udhayanidhi also used the Assembly debate to challenge Chief Minister Vijay to release alleged corruption files connected to the previous DMK government.

He referred to Vijay's earlier comments that several files had been reviewed and were on his table, while warning that the government should not be forced to open them.

Udhayanidhi called on the Chief Minister to make the files public if the government had evidence supporting the allegations.

"Open those files, don't do cinema punch dialogues," he said, arguing that the DMK would not be intimidated by threats.

He further questioned whether the government was waiting for an astrologer to determine the appropriate time to release the alleged files.

Vijay Says Files Contain Evidence

Responding to Udhayanidhi's repeated demand for proof, Chief Minister Vijay said the documents were not merely political statements and claimed three government departments had reviewed them.

Vijay recalled the Finance Minister's earlier statement in the Assembly that three departments had examined the files and that they were currently on his table.

"They are asking for proof, proof," Vijay said, maintaining that the documents contained evidence and warning that opening them would bring the details into the public domain.

According to Vijay, the files had not been casually mentioned and would be dealt with properly when they were opened.

Udhayanidhi Asks Government to Take Action

Udhayanidhi responded by saying his remarks were directly linked to the issue discussed in the Assembly and asked the House to take note of reports that had appeared in the media.

He reiterated that he was not making an empty political challenge but wanted the government to act if the allegations were genuine.

Referring again to Vijay's statement about the three departmental reviews, Udhayanidhi said the Chief Minister should continue examining the files and take action against those responsible if sufficient evidence existed.

"If the allegations are genuine and supported by evidence, he should take action," Udhayanidhi said.

Demand for Live Assembly Proceedings

Udhayanidhi also questioned the government's decision not to provide live coverage of Assembly proceedings. He referred to Minister Aadhav Arjuna and asked why the government had not shown the confidence to allow live coverage.

He also brought up Minister Bussy Anand's earlier remark that people were no longer watching television serials and were instead watching Assembly proceedings.

Udhayanidhi argued that selective clips from Assembly debates continued to circulate on social media, even after the Speaker removed certain words from the official proceedings.

He questioned what measures the government could take to stop such clips from circulating and going viral online.

The exchanges over free vehicles, alleged corruption files and Assembly transparency highlighted the increasingly confrontational relationship between the ruling TVK government and the DMK, with both sides using the Assembly floor to challenge each other's claims and positions.