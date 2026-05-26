The TVK, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats but fell short of a majority, later forming a minority government with the backing of alliance partners, including the VCK and IUML.

The confrontation reportedly stemmed from controversial social media posts by DMK Deputy General Secretary and Nilgiris MP A. Raja, who criticised the VCK and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for supporting the TVK government following the April 2026 Assembly elections.

Tension gripped Perambalur district after cadres of the DMK and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) allegedly clashed near the Kunnam bus stand over growing political friction linked to the new TVK-led minority government.

A Raja's Remarks Spark Political Row

The dispute escalated after A. Raja posted a metaphorical message on social media targeting parties that aligned with TVK.

In one of his posts, Raja wrote: "If the coconut tree in my house bends and offers tender coconuts to the neighbouring house, literature calls it 'Mudath Thengu'. What should politics call it?"

He further criticised alliance partners, stating that if "the ladder provided to climb and the panther meant to destroy caste oppression bend merely to the sound of a whistle, then there is nothing wrong in abandoning the one who adorned the flower and seeking alliance elsewhere."

Raja concluded by saying that while political situations may change, the fight would continue and "victory will be ours."

The remarks triggered strong opposition from the VCK, whose leaders found them insulting and politically provocative.

Protest Plans Denied by Police

Following the controversy, the VCK sought police permission to stage a protest at the Kunnam bus stand area, condemning Raja's comments.

At the same time, DMK youth wing members also requested permission to hold a protest at the same location against Kunnam constituency VCK district secretary Anbanandham, accusing him of making disrespectful remarks about Raja.

Fearing tensions between rival groups, police denied permission to both protests and imposed restrictions on public demonstrations in the area.

Violence Breaks Out Despite Ban

Despite the police ban, members of both parties gathered on opposite sides of the Kunnam bus stand area on Monday.

According to reports, while police were attempting to disperse the crowds, DMK cadres allegedly passed by the area where VCK members had assembled, raising slogans and shouting provocative remarks.

The situation quickly escalated into a confrontation, with cadres from both sides allegedly attacking one another and hurling stones and wooden sticks, causing panic in the locality.

Police personnel deployed at the site intervened immediately, separated the groups and dispersed the gathering before the violence could intensify.

Heavy Security Deployed

Following the clash, shops in the Kunnam bazaar area were shut as a precautionary measure, while heavy police security was deployed to prevent further unrest.

Officials said there were no reports of serious injuries or arrests, but authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

The incident highlights the fragile political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu following the formation of the TVK-led government and growing tensions between former alliance partners in the post-election landscape.