Politics News

DMK-VCK Cadres Clash in Perambalur Amid Growing Alliance Tensions

Tension erupted in Perambalur after DMK and VCK cadres clashed near Kunnam bus stand over controversial remarks by DMK MP A. Raja targeting VCK's support for the TVK government. Despite a police ban on protests, both groups gathered, leading to stone-pelting and heavy police deployment.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
DMK VCK Cadres clash
DMK - VCK Cadres Clash at Perambalur

Tension gripped Perambalur district after cadres of the DMK and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) allegedly clashed near the Kunnam bus stand over growing political friction linked to the new TVK-led minority government.

The confrontation reportedly stemmed from controversial social media posts by DMK Deputy General Secretary and Nilgiris MP A. Raja, who criticised the VCK and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for supporting the TVK government following the April 2026 Assembly elections.

The TVK, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats but fell short of a majority, later forming a minority government with the backing of alliance partners, including the VCK and IUML.

A Raja's Remarks Spark Political Row

The dispute escalated after A. Raja posted a metaphorical message on social media targeting parties that aligned with TVK.

In one of his posts, Raja wrote: "If the coconut tree in my house bends and offers tender coconuts to the neighbouring house, literature calls it 'Mudath Thengu'. What should politics call it?"

He further criticised alliance partners, stating that if "the ladder provided to climb and the panther meant to destroy caste oppression bend merely to the sound of a whistle, then there is nothing wrong in abandoning the one who adorned the flower and seeking alliance elsewhere."

Raja concluded by saying that while political situations may change, the fight would continue and "victory will be ours."

The remarks triggered strong opposition from the VCK, whose leaders found them insulting and politically provocative.

Protest Plans Denied by Police

Following the controversy, the VCK sought police permission to stage a protest at the Kunnam bus stand area, condemning Raja's comments.

At the same time, DMK youth wing members also requested permission to hold a protest at the same location against Kunnam constituency VCK district secretary Anbanandham, accusing him of making disrespectful remarks about Raja.

Fearing tensions between rival groups, police denied permission to both protests and imposed restrictions on public demonstrations in the area.

Violence Breaks Out Despite Ban

Despite the police ban, members of both parties gathered on opposite sides of the Kunnam bus stand area on Monday.

According to reports, while police were attempting to disperse the crowds, DMK cadres allegedly passed by the area where VCK members had assembled, raising slogans and shouting provocative remarks.

The situation quickly escalated into a confrontation, with cadres from both sides allegedly attacking one another and hurling stones and wooden sticks, causing panic in the locality.

Police personnel deployed at the site intervened immediately, separated the groups and dispersed the gathering before the violence could intensify.

Heavy Security Deployed

Following the clash, shops in the Kunnam bazaar area were shut as a precautionary measure, while heavy police security was deployed to prevent further unrest.

Officials said there were no reports of serious injuries or arrests, but authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

The incident highlights the fragile political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu following the formation of the TVK-led government and growing tensions between former alliance partners in the post-election landscape.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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