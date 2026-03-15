According to the announcement, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry will go to the polls in a single phase on April 9. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu will hold its assembly election in a single phase on April 23.

With the terms of these legislative assemblies set to expire in May and June, the commission has finalized the voting timeline and counting schedule.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 15, 2026, announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in five states - West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry.

The election process in West Bengal will take place in two phases, with voting scheduled for April 23 and April 29. This phased approach is aimed at ensuring smooth administration and security across the large state.

The counting of votes for all constituencies across the five regions will take place on May 4, when the results for 834 assembly seats will be declared.

Key Election Schedule

The Election Commission also released the detailed timeline for the election process:

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 30, 2026 (Monday)

Last Date for Filing Nominations: April 6, 2026 (Monday)

Scrutiny of Nominations: April 7, 2026 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: April 9, 2026 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: April 23, 2026 (Thursday)

Counting of Votes: May 4, 2026 (Monday)

Election Process to be Completed by: May 6, 2026 (Wednesday)

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasized that the Election Commission is taking several steps to ensure a smooth, accessible, and inclusive voting experience for citizens. He stated that every polling station will be equipped with essential facilities to assist voters.

These arrangements include drinking water, toilets, proper signage, ramps for accessibility, wheelchairs with volunteers, help desks, water facilitation centers, and adequate lighting inside voting compartments. Polling stations will also provide sufficient shade and support for voters waiting in queues.

Special attention will be given to senior citizens and differently-abled voters, ensuring they receive assistance and priority where necessary.

The Chief Election Commissioner also reiterated the constitutional mandate under Article 326, highlighting the importance of maintaining a fair and accurate electoral roll.

“No eligible voter should be excluded, and at the same time, no ineligible person should be included,” he said.

With the election schedule now officially announced, political parties across the five states are expected to intensify their campaigns as the race for power begins.