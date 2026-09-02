The Chief Minister accused the previous MK Stalin-led government of handling democratic protests in an "inhumane" manner. He said the present government would support farmers and teachers and respect their legitimate demands.

Announcing this in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on August 2, Vijay said several farmers and teachers faced cases for participating in protests between May 2021 and 2026. He said many of these cases were still pending, leaving those involved to deal with legal difficulties.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced that the government will withdraw cases registered against farmers and teachers for protests during the previous DMK regime.

Vijay described farmers and teachers as the state's "backbone."

According to him, farmers were booked for protests linked to projects including SIPCOT industrial developments and the proposed Parandur airport. He also said cases against teachers who had participated in protests through democratic means remained pending.

The Chief Minister said the decision to withdraw the cases was taken after considering the difficulties faced by those who had been booked.

"This government will stand by farmers and teachers and their just demands," Vijay said, adding that the move would strengthen democratic rights and improve public trust in the government.

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Demands to Withdraw More Protest Cases

Following the announcement, the CPI urged the Vijay-led TVK government to extend the decision to people who were booked during protests against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), including students.

PMK also urged the Chief Minister to withdraw cases registered against people who protested against Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC). Law Minister Nirmal Kumar said the government would consider the demand.

Tamil Nadu Government Announces Infrastructure Projects

CM Vijay also made several announcements under Rule 110 in the Assembly, covering drinking water, sanitation, roads, schools and urban infrastructure.

The government has allocated ₹4,800 crore for schemes to ensure a safe and uninterrupted drinking water supply.

Another ₹547 crore has been earmarked for solid waste management and power generation projects in Tirunelveli and Salem.

The government will spend ₹2,400 crore on rehabilitating Madurai Corporation's 40-year-old underground sewerage system. The government has also allocated a further ₹960 crore for new underground sewerage projects in Nagercoil, Kundrathur and Nandhivaram-Guduvanchery.

For urban road infrastructure, the government has announced ₹1,850 crore for road improvements and the construction of new roads in urban local bodies.

Other Announcements

The other allocations announced by the Chief Minister include:

₹275 crore for school safety and improvement of traffic islands.

₹305 crore for urban safety and public infrastructure, including major projects and 250 new parks.

₹335 crore for school infrastructure works.

₹100 crore for improving basic infrastructure in Greater Chennai Corporation areas.

₹36 crore for development works around the Nataraja Temple area in Chidambaram.

₹8 crore for a heritage walk in Kumbakonam.

₹50 crore for improving the Kanyakumari coastal area.

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Digital Transport Services From September 15

The government is also introducing several digital services for transport-related documents.

From September 15, 2026, candidates who pass their driving test will receive their driving licence digitally on the same day.

New vehicle buyers will also be able to access digital registration certificates online from September 15.

The proposed "Anywhere Registration/Licensing" system will allow transport-related certificates to be accessed digitally. The documents will include QR-code verification and provide users with options to download or reprint them.

The announcements cover both the withdrawal of cases involving protesting farmers and teachers and a broader set of infrastructure and digital governance measures to improve public services across Tamil Nadu.