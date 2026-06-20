The move comes just months after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in which the DMK allotted two constituencies - Papanasam and Vaniyambadi- to the IUML. The party successfully won both seats, reaffirming its electoral strength in its traditional strongholds.

The decision was approved during the party's State General Council meeting held in Chennai on Saturday (June 20). According to party leaders, the IUML will take a call on its future alliance strategy closer to the upcoming local body elections.

In a significant political development in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has announced its withdrawal from the DMK-led alliance, ending a partnership that spanned more than six decades.

One of the most notable post-election developments was the induction of Papanasam MLA A.M. Shahjahan into the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government headed by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

Shahjahan currently serves as the Minister for Minorities Welfare, giving the IUML representation in the state cabinet despite the party having contested as part of the DMK alliance.

State General Council Meeting

Around 480 members attended the State General Council meeting. During the session, the party passed 14 resolutions covering organizational and political matters. Among them was a key resolution formally endorsing the decision to sever ties with the DMK.

A Six-Decade Alliance Comes to an End

The IUML's association with the DMK dates back to 1962, making it one of the longest-standing political alliances in Tamil Nadu. Over the decades, the two parties worked together in multiple Assembly and Parliamentary elections, particularly consolidating minority votes in several regions of the state.

What's Next

Political observers believe the decision could reshape alliance dynamics ahead of the local body elections and influence broader opposition strategies in Tamil Nadu. However, IUML leaders have maintained that any decision regarding a new alliance will be announced at an appropriate time.

With the local body polls approaching, the party's next political move is expected to attract considerable attention from both ruling and opposition camps.