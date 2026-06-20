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IUML Ends Decades-Long Alliance With DMK, To Decide Future Tie-Up Ahead of Local Body Polls

The Indian Union Muslim League has officially ended its long-standing alliance with the DMK following a resolution passed at its State General Council meeting in Chennai. The party said it will decide its future political alliance ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
IUML Exits DMK
IUML Withdraws alliance from DMK

In a significant political development in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has announced its withdrawal from the DMK-led alliance, ending a partnership that spanned more than six decades.

The decision was approved during the party's State General Council meeting held in Chennai on Saturday (June 20). According to party leaders, the IUML will take a call on its future alliance strategy closer to the upcoming local body elections.

Post-Election Context

The move comes just months after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in which the DMK allotted two constituencies - Papanasam and Vaniyambadi- to the IUML. The party successfully won both seats, reaffirming its electoral strength in its traditional strongholds.

One of the most notable post-election developments was the induction of Papanasam MLA A.M. Shahjahan into the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government headed by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

Shahjahan currently serves as the Minister for Minorities Welfare, giving the IUML representation in the state cabinet despite the party having contested as part of the DMK alliance.

State General Council Meeting

Around 480 members attended the State General Council meeting. During the session, the party passed 14 resolutions covering organizational and political matters. Among them was a key resolution formally endorsing the decision to sever ties with the DMK.

A Six-Decade Alliance Comes to an End

The IUML's association with the DMK dates back to 1962, making it one of the longest-standing political alliances in Tamil Nadu. Over the decades, the two parties worked together in multiple Assembly and Parliamentary elections, particularly consolidating minority votes in several regions of the state.

What's Next

Political observers believe the decision could reshape alliance dynamics ahead of the local body elections and influence broader opposition strategies in Tamil Nadu. However, IUML leaders have maintained that any decision regarding a new alliance will be announced at an appropriate time.

With the local body polls approaching, the party's next political move is expected to attract considerable attention from both ruling and opposition camps.

Topics

Tamil Nadu Latest News

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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