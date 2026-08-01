DMK President M.K. Stalin has demanded that the Tamil Nadu government immediately convene an all-party meeting to formulate a united strategy on the Cauvery water dispute, accusing Chief Minister Vijay of pursuing a "solo political exercise" that ultimately ended in rejection by Karnataka.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Stalin said the Cauvery issue is too important to be handled through individual political initiatives and called for collective action involving all political parties, farmers' organisations, and legal experts.

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Stalin's Allegations Against Chief Minister Vijay

Stalin alleged that several political leaders and farmers' associations had advised the Chief Minister against holding direct talks with Karnataka, arguing that previous experience has shown that the dispute can only be effectively addressed through legal and institutional mechanisms.

According to Stalin, Karnataka has consistently maintained that it will not release water beyond its commitments and has repeatedly prioritised its own water requirements. He claimed that expecting a political visit alone to resolve the decades-old dispute was unrealistic.

The Cancelled Karnataka Visit

Referring to reports that Chief Minister Vijay planned to visit Karnataka on August 3, Stalin said the visit did not materialise after Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar reportedly indicated that it was "not the right time" for such a meeting. Stalin argued that the development left the Tamil Nadu government politically isolated.

He further claimed that soon after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directed Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu, the neighbouring state remained firm in its position, reinforcing the need for a stronger institutional and legal approach rather than political outreach alone.

Comparison With Karnataka's All-Party Approach

Drawing a comparison with Karnataka, Stalin pointed out that the Karnataka government has scheduled an all-party meeting on August 2 to discuss the Cauvery issue.

He questioned why Tamil Nadu had not adopted a similar approach despite the matter being a lifeline for the state's agriculture and drinking water needs.

"The Cauvery is Tamil Nadu's lifeline. From now on, the Chief Minister must approach this issue through consultation and collective decision-making rather than acting alone," Stalin said.

The Broader Cauvery Dispute

The Cauvery dispute remains one of the most sensitive inter-state river water issues in southern India, with farmers in the delta districts closely monitoring reservoir levels and water releases during the monsoon season.

The CWMA continues to oversee the implementation of water-sharing orders, while both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have frequently sought legal remedies before courts and water management authorities.

With Karnataka preparing for an all-party consultation and Tamil Nadu facing growing political pressure, attention is now focused on whether the state government will convene a similar meeting and what its next course of action will be to secure Cauvery water.