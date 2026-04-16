Following this, a black flag was also hoisted at the DMK office and at the Gopalapural residence of former CM Late M. Karunanidhi. A black flag has also been hoisted at the residence of Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Thennur, Tiruchirapalli.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Thiru. MK Stalin was seen campaigning in Namakkal ahead of the state elections on April 23, 2026. He showed up for the campaign wearing a black shirt and pants, and he also burned down the proposed delimitation bill from the centre and hoisted a black flag over there. And he also urged the people of Tamil Nadu to hoist a black flag in all their homes to show their disagreement towards the delimitation bill.

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has urged the state's people to hoist black flags in all their homes.

The Bill Proposed by the Centre

The Delimitation Bill was proposed by the Union Government along with the 131st Amendment Bill, 2026, to the Constitution, in the Lok Sabha on April 16, 2026, during the three-day special parliamentary session. This Bill proposes redrawing electoral constituency boundaries and adjusting the number of seats in parliament and state assemblies based on each state's population. It will elect a representative who speaks for the same number of people to keep the system fair.

The Controversy behind this Bill

And this has sparked Controversy among leaders and residents of some states, as the Bill may give more seats to high-population states like the northern states and fewer to lower-population states like the southern states.

The southern states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala have felt like losing power even though their populations have decreased. If some states gain more seats, they may have more power in parliament when making laws or decisions.

This has caused unfairness among the least populous states, such as the question of whether every vote should still be considered equal. India has not yet conducted a full population-based delimitation, but when it does, it may cause nervousness among the people.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Take on this

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, has posted on his X account regarding this Bill that says

"Let the flames of resistance spread across Tamil Nadu! Let the arrogance of the fascist BJP be brought down! Then, the fire of resistance against #HindiImposition that had risen in Tamil Nadu scorched Delhi. It quietened only after Delhi was forced to yield. Today, I have reignited that fire by burning the copy of this black law and hoisting the black flag against this black law that seeks to turn Tamils into refugees in our own land. This fire will now spread across the Dravidian land. It will rise, it will rage, and it will bring the BJP's arrogance to its knees. #SayNoToNDA"

This is the caption he uploaded to his X account, along with a video of him hoisting the black flag and burning copies of the Bill.

Following this, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has told the news reporters that "The Central Government wants to increase the Lok Sabha seats to 850, and already our chief minister has held a conference where all the important leaders came together, and he recorded our voices" he further added that they see this act as taking away the state rights.

He concluded it by saying, "That we should protest against this delimitation bill by hoisting the black flags in all our houses, and let's see what happens tomorrow"..