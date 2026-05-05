He submitted his resignation to the governor by the evening of May 4, 2026, as soon as the election results became clear, confirming the party DMK's defeat.

On the night of May 4, 2026, Stalin had sent his resignation to the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, to his office, Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

The chief of the DMK political party, MK Stalin, stepped down as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 5, 2026. After the defeat by 49 seats against TVK, MK Stalin has resigned from the position.

The TVK has emerged as the winner of the 2026 election as the single-largest party, securing almost 108 seats, while the DMK secured 59 seats.

Even Stalin suffered a loss in the Kolathur constituency, where he was defeated by TVK candidate V.S. Babu by 9,000 votes. This made him the third sitting chief minister to lose his own seat, which added moral pressure to step down immediately.

It is an electoral mandate that the chief minister must take moral responsibility as soon as the final election results are out, to facilitate the transition to the formation of the next government.

Though the letter was sent late at night on May 4, 2026, the governor acknowledged it on May 5, 2026, Tuesday, and, following his resignation, he requested MK Stalin to serve as the caretaker chief minister until the new government is formed.

The Caretaker Chief Minister is a temporary leader who manages the state's daily activities and remains in office until the new government is formed. This role lasts only a few days, from the governor's acceptance of the Chief Minister's resignation letter until the new Chief Minister takes charge.

The caretaker CM cannot introduce a new scheme or sign any major treaties, and cannot appoint new high officials or make cabinet changes; they focus on routine administrative functions, such as law and order and essential public services.

And immediately after sending his resignation to the governor, MK Stalin had updated his X account name to "President of DMK" from "Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu."

M. K. Stalin has stated that, with a difference of 49 seats, 34 lakh votes, and a margin of 10.73% between his party and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, the gap is relatively small. He also said he will serve as a strong opposition leader.