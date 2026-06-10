Narendara Damodardas Modi is the current and 14th Prime Minister of India, serving his third consecutive term in office after assuming power on May 26, 2014.

On June 10, 2026, he surpassed the record previously held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, marking a significant moment in the country's political history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved a milestone by becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister in an uninterrupted tenure.

As of June 10, 2026, he has officially completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's previous record of 4,398 days after the first general elections in 1952 and making him the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history.

During his 2019 election campaign, Modi embraced the nickname "Chowkidar," which translates to "Watchman" or "Guard." He used this title to portray himself as a protector of the nation's interests and resources, prompting millions of his supporters to adopt "Chowkidar" in their social media usernames.

Instead of using the traditional title "Pradhan Mantri," he famously adopted the moniker "Pradhan Sevak," which means "Prime Servant" or "Chief Service Provider," during his first Independence Day speech in 2014 to emphasise a philosophy of public service.

Current Status And Recent Milestones

PM Modi continues to head the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government after securing the third successive victory in the 2024 general elections.

He remains highly active on the global stage, recently confirming attendance at upcoming global summits such as the G7 and receiving dozens of international state honours.

His Political Party

After India gained independence, only one party, the Indian National Congress, ruled the country. Almost all of the long-serving prime ministers came from that party.

Narendra Modi is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Having held power for more than ten years, he has become the longest-serving Prime Minister outside of the Congress Party. This has significantly transformed the dynamics of Indian politics.

His Voting Area

Narendra Modi chose to stand for elections from Varanasi, a famous and deeply historic city in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The local people of Varanasi have voted for him and elected him as their direct representative in Parliament three times in a row.

Chief Minister Of Gujarat

Before he became the leader of the whole country in 2014, he served as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

He was a CM of Gujarat for nearly 13 years from 2001 to 2014. He won election after election in that state.

For 13 years, he managed a state, then spent 12 years overseeing a country; combined, his time in political leadership totals around 25 years.

Because he was chosen by the public through votes every single time, he has spent more time running elected governments than anyone else in Indian History.

Global Leaders Who Wished For Modi For His Milestone

Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India, called this achievement a "powerful testament" to Modi's decades of hard work and leadership.

John Cornyn, the US Senator, praised Modi for transforming the country, lifting 250 million out of poverty, and building a fast-growing economy.

Anwar Ibrahim, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, has sent his heartfelt congratulations and praised Modi's dedication to making India prosperous.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the President of Sri Lanka, wrote a special message saying that this record proves how much the people of India truly trust Modi's leadership.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of Nigeria, called Modi a trusted friend and ally, expressing admiration for his courage and wisdom.

James Marape, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, has sent warm, friendly wishes and expressed appreciation for India's support for developing nations.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the former PM of Trinidad and Tobago, has congratulated him and highlighted how he rose from humble beginnings to lead 1.4 billion people over three terms.

Leaders Within India

Anurag Thakur, a senior BJP leader, has congratulated the PM, calling this milestone a historic chapter for Indian Democracy.

Dozens of local leaders, political allies, and party members took to social media to celebrate his 4,399 consecutive days in office.

With this achievement, Narendra Modi's name is securely etched in India's history as the longest-serving elected Prime Minister, breaking a record that had been held for over sixty years.