The Second phase of the budget session meeting, 2026, was held on March 23 in the Lok Sabha. It was started around 2.00 Pm, during which the Prime Minister of India addressed the issues of the current conflict in West Asia. He said that the current war between the USA, Israel, and Iran is an evolving situation, and it not only affects the citizens of the respective countries but also the whole global economy and lives.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Monday addressed the escalating tensions in West Asia during his speech in the Lok Sabha. He described the situation as "worrisome" and urged immediate easing through dialogue and diplomacy, and addressing India's current position.

Concern about the Nation and Citizens:

Prime Minister Modi expressed a deep concern for the current conflict and said that India's stand on the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran is clear. India has spoken to all country leaders to stop the war and is likely to end the war for the good of the global community. He adds that India is trying to resolve the crisis and will always support and be concerned about humanity.

He then insists that everyone must prepare to safeguard themselves from the upcoming situation. He conveyed that Indians are in a position to face economic, national security, and humanitarian challenges arising from the conflict. He adds that India is working across all sectors to address the situation effectively.

People protection and education in West Asian countries:

Modi stated that the Strait of Hormuz is a passage through which many of India's resources will be transported. The continued Bombings and strikes in the Gulf regions pushed the nation into crisis, and He also adds that a large number of Indians living and working in the region are getting and will get extended support from the government.

He mentioned that around 3.75 lakh Indians have returned safely since the US-Israel-Iran War began on February 28, PM Modi said. Around 1,000 Indians have returned from Iran. He also adds that the current state of education in the war-prone regions, stating that the cancellation and postponement of numerous Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams is taking necessary steps to ensure students' education without any disruptions.

PM concerns on Fuel:

Narendra Modi ensures that, even at this crucial chokepoint in the Strait of Hormuz, India is effectively managing its energy needs, stating that the government is ensuring petrol, diesel, and gas are not severely impacted. Over the past few decades, India has focused on securing crude oil for times of crisis, and we have a strategic petroleum reserve of over 53 lakh metric tonnes, which it is trying to increase by 65 lakh metric tonnes.

He stressed that the government is giving importance to domestic LPG use, noting that 60 per cent of India's LPG is imported, and household security remains its priority. Coal, LNG, and LPG imports are being diversified from other countries, with the number of countries involved in the process of import. He said we import energy from 21 countries today and from 41 countries before.

Electricity:

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said that the government is aware that "energy is the backbone of the economy." He also states that, in the process of fuel saving, the EV buses and the metro will play a large role, citing the 15,000 EV buses given to states and the expansion of the Metro network from less than 250 km in 2014 to 1100 km.

He alarmed the people, saying that as summer arrives, power demand will increase, and assured them that all power plants will have sufficient coal stock and that all power supply systems are being monitored.

Agriculture: The essential fertiliser has been restocked nationwide in case hard times hit us.

At the end of his speech, he asks the people to prepare again to face this situation, as they did during the coronavirus crisis, and warns them about misinformation, stating that we can all manage it if we stay united.