PM Modi to interact with State CMs about West Asis conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will convene a crucial virtual meeting on Friday at 6.30 pm with all state CMs to review the states' preparedness regarding the West Asia crisis. Five state CMs will not be a part of this due to the assembly election.

On March 26, Thursday, news reports claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an essential virtual meeting on Friday at 6.30 pm with all state chief ministers and Union Territory administrators to review each state's preparedness for fuel and gas.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister claims that India needs to be a united nation to overcome this situation, referring to the conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran. Hence, this meeting will focus solely on assessing the state's readiness to tackle the situation, its fuel and LPG supply, and the unity of India. It arrives as a step to understand the need of each state and its position in this conflict.