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PM Modi to Interact with State CMs on March 27 to Review Preparedness

On March 26, Thursday, news reports claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an essential virtual meeting on Friday at 6.30 pm with all state chief ministers and Union Territory administrators to review each state's preparedness for fuel and gas.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
PM Modi interact with state CMs
PM Modi to interact with State CMs about West Asis conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will convene a crucial virtual meeting on Friday at 6.30 pm with all state CMs to review the states' preparedness regarding the West Asia crisis. Five state CMs will not be a part of this due to the assembly election.

On March 26, Thursday, news reports claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an essential virtual meeting on Friday at 6.30 pm with all state chief ministers and Union Territory administrators to review each state's preparedness for fuel and gas.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister claims that India needs to be a united nation to overcome this situation, referring to the conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran. Hence, this meeting will focus solely on assessing the state's readiness to tackle the situation, its fuel and LPG supply, and the unity of India. It arrives as a step to understand the need of each state and its position in this conflict.

As per the election schedule, elections will be held in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry. These are the five states which will not attend the meeting held by the Prime Minister.

However, the state assemblies were slated to be held; the states' part of it will not attend this virtual meeting, in accordance with the model code of conduct. At the same time, a separate meeting will be conducted for these states to review their current situation.

After many efforts by various leaders, India, along with the other four countries, was granted permission to pass through the Strait of Hormuz safely, without attack. In this situation, the Indian Prime Minister's meeting with the Chief Minister appears to be a step to learn about the state's detailed situation and needs to address the shortage.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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