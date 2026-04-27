Reflecting on his political journey, Chadha described himself as a founding member of AAP, having dedicated 15 years of his youth to the party. "I didn't enter politics to build a career. I gave my prime years to this party with blood, sweat, and hard work," he stated.

Chadha said he had been receiving an overwhelming response since his announcement. "For the past three days, I have been getting a lot of messages. Many of you have wished me well, while others are questioning my decision," he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Monday, April 27, addressed growing criticism over his decision to leave the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), offering a detailed explanation through a video shared on Instagram.

Allegations Against AAP's Work Environment

However, he claimed that the party had changed significantly over time. According to him, AAP now suffers from a "toxic work environment" in which leaders cannot function effectively. "You are stopped from working, you are stopped from speaking in Parliament," he alleged, adding that he felt like "the right man in the wrong party."

Decision-Making Process

Chadha revealed that he had considered multiple options before making his decision, including quitting politics altogether or attempting internal reforms. Ultimately, he chose to switch parties. He emphasized that his move was not an isolated one, noting that seven MPs had decided to sever ties with AAP. "One person can be wrong, two people can be wrong, but not seven," he remarked.

Rejecting claims that his exit was driven by fear, Chadha said the decision stemmed from "disappointment, disenchantment, and disgust." He also assured supporters that his commitment to public service remains unchanged. "I will continue to raise your problems with more energy and enthusiasm," he said.

Social Media Backlash

The political shift, however, triggered a strong reaction on social media. Within 24 hours of his announcement, Chadha reportedly lost over one million Instagram followers, a number that later grew to nearly two million. Several supporters voiced their disapproval, while old video clips of Chadha criticizing the BJP resurfaced online, intensifying the backlash.

Chadha's journey in AAP spans from 2011 to 2026, during which he rose from a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal to a Rajya Sabha MP. His exit marks a significant political shift, drawing widespread attention and debate across the country.