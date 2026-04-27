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Raghav Chadha Defends BJP Switch, Cites 'Toxic Culture' in AAP

Raghav Chadha defended his decision to leave AAP and join BJP, citing a "toxic work environment" within the party. After 15 years with AAP, he said the move was driven by disappointment, while his switch sparked backlash and a major drop in his social media following.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Raghav Chadha defends BJP switch
Raghav Chadha speaking in Parliament

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Monday, April 27, addressed growing criticism over his decision to leave the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), offering a detailed explanation through a video shared on Instagram.

Chadha Responds to Public Reaction

Chadha said he had been receiving an overwhelming response since his announcement. "For the past three days, I have been getting a lot of messages. Many of you have wished me well, while others are questioning my decision," he said.

Reflecting on his political journey, Chadha described himself as a founding member of AAP, having dedicated 15 years of his youth to the party. "I didn't enter politics to build a career. I gave my prime years to this party with blood, sweat, and hard work," he stated.

Allegations Against AAP's Work Environment

However, he claimed that the party had changed significantly over time. According to him, AAP now suffers from a "toxic work environment" in which leaders cannot function effectively. "You are stopped from working, you are stopped from speaking in Parliament," he alleged, adding that he felt like "the right man in the wrong party."

Decision-Making Process

Chadha revealed that he had considered multiple options before making his decision, including quitting politics altogether or attempting internal reforms. Ultimately, he chose to switch parties. He emphasized that his move was not an isolated one, noting that seven MPs had decided to sever ties with AAP. "One person can be wrong, two people can be wrong, but not seven," he remarked.

Rejecting claims that his exit was driven by fear, Chadha said the decision stemmed from "disappointment, disenchantment, and disgust." He also assured supporters that his commitment to public service remains unchanged. "I will continue to raise your problems with more energy and enthusiasm," he said.

Social Media Backlash

The political shift, however, triggered a strong reaction on social media. Within 24 hours of his announcement, Chadha reportedly lost over one million Instagram followers, a number that later grew to nearly two million. Several supporters voiced their disapproval, while old video clips of Chadha criticizing the BJP resurfaced online, intensifying the backlash.

Chadha's journey in AAP spans from 2011 to 2026, during which he rose from a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal to a Rajya Sabha MP. His exit marks a significant political shift, drawing widespread attention and debate across the country.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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