Taking to X, Lawrence revealed that entering politics was never part of his original plans. He said he had neither sought political power nor entered public life with the intention of earning money or securing a position.

Actor-director Raghava Lawrence has officially announced his entry into politics, stating that circumstances have led him to take the decision. The announcement comes amid growing speculation that he could contest the upcoming by-election from the Trichy East Assembly constituency, a seat vacated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

Instead, he explained that he wanted to support someone he believed in and work alongside them to serve society on a larger scale.

"Today, circumstances have brought me to a point where I need to enter politics," Lawrence said in his statement.

Video Message Details

The actor also shared a video message, which he requested be released at 10 a.m. on Friday. Beginning with the words, "Do your duty sincerely, without expecting anything in return," Lawrence said the video would offer insights into his understanding of politics, how it became part of his life, his mother's views on political involvement, and several important incidents that influenced his journey.

Describing the video as a message delivered "straight from my heart with complete honesty and transparency," Lawrence urged people to watch it in full and share their opinions. "I need your advice and guidance. Your views mean a lot to me as I take this important step with all your blessings," he said.

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Trichy East By-Election Context

Lawrence's political announcement has fueled reports that he may enter the fray in the Trichy East by-election. Vijay initially won the constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held on April 23.

Vijay contested from both Trichy East and Perambur and won both seats. Under electoral rules, however, a candidate can retain only one constituency.

Vijay later chose to keep Perambur, reportedly due to its proximity to the State Secretariat, and vacated Trichy East, paving the way for a by-election.

Lawrence's Background and Connections

He is known for his extensive philanthropic work and social welfare initiatives. Lawrence has maintained a close friendship with Vijay for many years. He also made a special appearance in Vijay's 2003 film Thirumalai.

While Lawrence has now confirmed his entry into politics, it remains unclear whether he will join Vijay's TVK or contest the Trichy East bypoll as an independent candidate. More clarity is expected in the coming days.