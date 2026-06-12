Politics News

Raghava Lawrence Announces Political Entry Amid Trichy East Bypoll Speculation

Raghava Lawrence has announced his entry into politics, sparking speculation that he could contest the upcoming Trichy East by-election. The actor said circumstances led him to take the step, but he has not yet confirmed whether he will join TVK or contest independently.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Raghava Lawrences Political Entry
Raghava Lawrences Political Entry shared his views on social media

Actor-director Raghava Lawrence has officially announced his entry into politics, stating that circumstances have led him to take the decision. The announcement comes amid growing speculation that he could contest the upcoming by-election from the Trichy East Assembly constituency, a seat vacated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

Lawrence's Political Statement

Loading post from https://x.com/offl_Lawrence/status/2065275589091836266

Taking to X, Lawrence revealed that entering politics was never part of his original plans. He said he had neither sought political power nor entered public life with the intention of earning money or securing a position.

Instead, he explained that he wanted to support someone he believed in and work alongside them to serve society on a larger scale.

"Today, circumstances have brought me to a point where I need to enter politics," Lawrence said in his statement.

Video Message Details

The actor also shared a video message, which he requested be released at 10 a.m. on Friday. Beginning with the words, "Do your duty sincerely, without expecting anything in return," Lawrence said the video would offer insights into his understanding of politics, how it became part of his life, his mother's views on political involvement, and several important incidents that influenced his journey.

Describing the video as a message delivered "straight from my heart with complete honesty and transparency," Lawrence urged people to watch it in full and share their opinions. "I need your advice and guidance. Your views mean a lot to me as I take this important step with all your blessings," he said.

Loading post from https://x.com/offl_Lawrence/status/2065290498571468831

Trichy East By-Election Context

Lawrence's political announcement has fueled reports that he may enter the fray in the Trichy East by-election. Vijay initially won the constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held on April 23.

Vijay contested from both Trichy East and Perambur and won both seats. Under electoral rules, however, a candidate can retain only one constituency.

Vijay later chose to keep Perambur, reportedly due to its proximity to the State Secretariat, and vacated Trichy East, paving the way for a by-election.

Lawrence's Background and Connections

He is known for his extensive philanthropic work and social welfare initiatives. Lawrence has maintained a close friendship with Vijay for many years. He also made a special appearance in Vijay's 2003 film Thirumalai.

While Lawrence has now confirmed his entry into politics, it remains unclear whether he will join Vijay's TVK or contest the Trichy East bypoll as an independent candidate. More clarity is expected in the coming days.

Topics

Tamil Nadu Latest News

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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