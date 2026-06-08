While there is still no other official announcement, the actor's recent remarks have fuelled the speculation.

The actor has decided to address the rumours that he is contesting the constitution, which are increasing day by day, as he said on his X account.

Actor, filmmaker, and philanthropist Raghava Lawrence has sparked intense political speculation after reports linked him to the upcoming Trichy East Assembly by-election in Tamil Nadu.

Background On The Rumours

The Trichy seat vacancy: Trichy Seat became vacant as the actor-turned-politician won in both constituencies in which he stood as a candidate, Perambur and Trichy East.

As per the laws of the Indian Election a candidate can compete in maximum of two seats in a single general election, but the same candidate should not hold two seats if they have won in both, instead they should resign from one, if the individual fails to resign in any one of the constituencies within the deadline, both of their winning seats automatically become vacant, and they lose everything.

So, the chief of the ruling party TVK, Vijay, decided to retain his seat in Perambur and resign from his seat in Trichy East.

Why Did Vijay Decide To Retain His Perambur Seat?

Perambur is located in Chennai, and because Vijay is now the Chief Minister, operating out of the capital allows him to manage the state government machinery and coordinate seamlessly within the Secretariat.

Family Roots And Connection

During his election campaign, Vijay explicitly stated that Perambur holds a deep personal and sentimental significance for him. He publicly expressed his desire to formally anchor his political journey in his home city, Chennai, where his family roots are tied.

A Stronger Mandate

Vijay's victory margin in Perambur was nearly double his margin of victory in Trichy East. Retaining the seat where he commanded a far more decisive, landslide mandate was the most logical political move to maintain the momentum.

Why Did Raghava Lawrence Became The Centre Of This Political Speculation?

As Raghava Lawrence shares a close bond with Chief Minister Vijay, his massive charity record and a strategic hint dropped by Vijay himself are the main reasons for Lawrence to become the centre of this speculation.

Vijay's Interesting Candidate Hint

During a visit to Trichy district, Chief Minister Vijay teased the public, stating that the TVK candidate for the upcoming Trichy East by-election would be "very interesting".

Because Vijay has historically preferred familiar faces from the film industry who hold massive public goodwill, political circles immediately pinned Lawrence as the top choice.

His Philanthropic Profile Matches With TVK's Core Identity

Raghava Lawrence is well known to the public not just as an actor but also as a major social activist.

Through his charitable trust, he has helped many people by paying students' school fees, funding children's surgeries, providing tractors to farmers, and building housing for people with physical disabilities.

All this groundwork perfectly aligns with TVK's focus on grassroots service, making him an incredibly strong candidate capable of securing a landslide victory.

Lawrence's Official Response

On June 07, 2026, he took to his X account to share a major update on the speculation circulating across media platforms.

"Hi everyone, News about me contesting in Trichy East election has been circulating across various media platforms.

All my Media friends have been reaching out to me over phone and requesting to meet me asking for clarification. Since the speculation has grown to a point where I feel I should address it, I wanted to share this note.

I'm currently busy shooting for Benz, and my schedule ends on 10th.

With my mother's blessings, An important decision regarding my life will be announced on 11th, Thursday at 9:30 am #Mattram #Serviceisgod"

Loading post from https://x.com/offl_Lawrence/status/2063493983981224343…

Raghava's Next

Raghava Lawrence was last seen in Jigarthanda Double X, which starred SJ Suryah and was directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

And he will be next seen in Benz, which is directed by

Bakkiyaraj Kannan is widely known for his directorial debut with Remo.

Benz is written and produced by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is also said to be part of the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe), with Sai Abhyankkar handling the music.

The official release date for the film has not yet been confirmed, as shooting is still in progress.