Challenging Sitharaman to make the letter public, Stalin claimed it was an attempt to restrict the state's agricultural growth.

The controversy began after Stalin, during an election campaign on April 10, alleged that the Union government was concerned about Tamil Nadu's increasing rice production and had written to the state to curb it.

A political row has erupted between Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over a communication from the Finance Ministry regarding crop bonus policies.

Food Policy Turns Political

Responding within hours, Sitharaman released the January 9 letter on social media, accusing Stalin of misrepresenting its contents. She clarified that the communication merely encouraged Tamil Nadu to reassess its bonus incentives for paddy and wheat, and instead promote crops like pulses, oilseeds, and millets, which are in short supply nationally.

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In her statement, Sitharaman emphasized that strengthening food security requires "constructive and continuous engagement" between the Centre and states. She also criticized Stalin for "creating false narratives" and portraying his party as the sole protector of farmers and Tamil interests.

Highlighting the broader issue, Sitharaman noted that India continues to rely heavily on imports of edible oils and pulses due to insufficient domestic production. Encouraging farmers to shift towards these crops, she said, could help bridge the demand-supply gap and ensure better returns.

However, Stalin hit back strongly, arguing that the letter explicitly linked Tamil Nadu's paddy bonus to "bumper production" and suggested discontinuing it. He accused the Union minister of attempting to downplay the intent of the communication and said her explanation only "exposed the truth."

On April 12, Sitharaman dismissed Stalin's claims as "baseless and politically motivated," reiterating that the Centre's objective was to promote sustainable agriculture and reduce dependence on imports.

The exchange has once again brought the Centre-state relationship into focus, with both sides accusing each other of politicizing an issue tied to farmers' welfare and food security.