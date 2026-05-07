His statement suggested that the DMK does not want a constitutional crisis or another election in Tamil Nadu in the near future.

DMK president and outgoing Chief Minister M K Stalin said on May 6 that his party would allow Vijay to form the government and would watch the developments without disturbing the new administration for six months.

Tamil Nadu's post-poll political situation has turned tense, with TVK chief Vijay trying to secure the numbers needed to form the next government.

Stalin said he expected the next government to continue the welfare schemes introduced by the DMK and to implement the promises made by TVK in its election manifesto.

Welfare Schemes and Promises

When asked what the new government's priority should be, Stalin said the free breakfast scheme for schoolchildren should continue. He also urged the new government to retain the "Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai" scheme, under which women heads of households receive Rs 1,000 every month.

Responding to Vijay's promise to increase monthly assistance for women to Rs 2,500, Stalin said it would be difficult to fulfil. He said the new government should at least continue giving Rs 1,000, as the DMK government had done.

Stalin also claimed that his government had fulfilled nearly 90 per cent of the promises made in the DMK's 2021 election manifesto. He said some promises, including scrapping NEET, could not be implemented because they were under the Centre's control. He added that the DMK had made only practical and deliverable promises in the latest election.

Taking a dig at TVK's welfare promises, Stalin said he was doubtful whether the party would be able to implement some of its major commitments, including six free LPG cylinders every year for each ration card-holding family. However, he added that he would be happy if the new government fulfilled them.

Stalin's residence saw a steady flow of visitors from early Wednesday as political discussions intensified after the election results.

Potential Alliance Speculations

Meanwhile, rumours spread that the DMK and AIADMK could join hands to form a government. Reports suggested that backchannel talks had taken place between the two traditional rivals, though neither side has issued an official confirmation.

Such an alliance would be politically significant, as the DMK and AIADMK have dominated Tamil Nadu politics as rivals for decades. The AIADMK was formed in 1972 after M G Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, was expelled from the DMK by then party president M Karunanidhi. Since then, the two Dravidian parties have remained on opposite sides of Tamil Nadu politics.

However, a DMK-AIADMK tie-up appears unlikely in the present situation. The DMK has won 59 seats, while the AIADMK has secured 47 seats. Even if both parties come together, their combined strength would be 106 seats, which is still short of the 118 needed for a majority in the 234-member Assembly. They would need the support of smaller parties to form a government.

Vijay's Government Formation Bid

On May 6, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to stake claim to form the government. However, he was reportedly asked to return with proof of support from 118 MLAs.

According to sources, Vijay submitted support letters from only 112 MLAs. Though he reportedly claimed to have the backing of five Congress MLAs, this support was conveyed orally. Vijay is said to have sought more time to gather the remaining numbers.

Party Positions and Decisions

The CPI(M) and CPI have deferred their decision and are expected to take a call on May 8. Both Left parties, along with the VCK, are part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance. DMK sources remain confident that these parties will not switch sides.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has declined TVK's outreach, while the Left parties are yet to extend support. The fresh buzz around possible DMK-AIADMK backchannel talks has also prompted smaller parties like the VCK to wait before making a final move.

For now, Tamil Nadu remains in political suspense. Vijay needs to prove the support of at least 118 MLAs to form the government, while the DMK has indicated that it will not immediately create hurdles. The coming days will decide whether TVK can gather the required numbers or whether the state will face a deeper political crisis.