The 2026 elections in Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry were closely watched, as they involved key political players such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), and strong regional parties. The results for these states have shifted the discussion to Tamil Nadu today.

State Assembly elections in India are a crucial part of the country's democratic process, determining the governments that rule individual states and Union Territories. It is conducted every five years under the supervision of the Election Commission of India. These elections often reflect regional issues, leadership preferences, and shifting voter sentiment.

State elections have been held across five states in India on different dates. The results have been counted and announced on May 4 for all five states, creating a major shift in political history.

Kerala Election Results

The Kerala Assembly elections were held in a single phase on April 26, 2026, with voters across the state casting their ballots on that day. The three major parties contesting the Kerala election include the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Indian National Congress; the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist); and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

These alliances included several regional parties, such as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress factions, the CPI, and others, making it a multi-cornered contest across all 140 constituencies.

After the results, it was confirmed that UDF secured victory in the Kerala state assembly elections, winning 102 of 140 seats and ending the LDF's long rule by reducing its seats to 35. At the same time, the other parties managed to win a few seats.

Pudhucherry Election Result

Similar to Kerala, the Puducherry election is also conducted in a single phase on April 26, 2026. The results have shown the impact of the strong and good period over the past five years, which led people to re-elect them again for another term.

In the 2026 Assembly elections in Puducherry, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) and backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, successfully retained power with a decisive majority.

The AINRC became the largest party with approximately 12 seats. Meanwhile, its allies, including the BJP, secured additional seats, raising the alliance's total to around 18 in the 30-member Assembly, thereby comfortably surpassing the majority threshold. This outcome guarantees the NDA government's continued presence in Puducherry for another term.

Assam Election Results

The Assam Elections were conducted in three phases on April 4, April 11, and April 18, 2026, across different regions of the state.

In the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a significant victory, securing a third consecutive term in government. The BJP alone secured approximately 82 of the 126 seats.

Meanwhile, its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), each won around 10 seats. This brought the total combined strength of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to over 100 seats, exceeding the majority threshold.

West Bengal Election Results

The election was conducted in several phases from April 2 to April 29, 2026, across various constituencies. In the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a historic win, capturing a clear majority and establishing the state government for the first time.

The party crossed the majority mark, winning over 200 seats in the 294-member Assembly, marking a major political shift in a state that had long been dominated by the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Tamil Nadu Election Results

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election marked a historic political shift, with the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as a major force, winning 108 constituencies. Founded just a few years ago by actor-turned-politician Vijay. TVK has broken the long-standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK, signalling a dramatic change in the state's political landscape.