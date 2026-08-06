During his budget speech, Wilson highlighted the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay, stating that the government was working towards transparent governance, social equity and fulfilling electoral commitments through a phased approach.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Marie Wilson presented the State Budget 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, unveiling a roadmap aimed at transforming Tamil Nadu into a $1.5 trillion economy by 2031. The budget focused on education, technology, renewable energy, women's welfare, social security and fiscal reforms.

Education Gets Major Boost With ₹44,527 Crore Allocation

Education emerged as one of the biggest focus areas in the Tamil Nadu Budget 2026-27. The government allocated:

₹44,527 crore for the School Education Department

₹8,393 crore for the Higher Education Department

The government announced ₹300 crore for modernising 3,734 government schools across the state. The upgrade will include improved infrastructure, digital facilities and better learning environments.

A new initiative called "Super Clean, Super Campus" will be launched in 10,000 schools during its first phase with an allocation of ₹139 crore. The programme aims to improve hygiene, security and maintenance facilities, including restrooms and drinking water systems, with round-the-clock monitoring.

Vetri Laptop Scheme for College Students

To improve digital access among students, the government introduced the "Vetri Laptop Scheme", under which laptops will be distributed to college students to support online learning, research and academic development.

The initiative is expected to strengthen digital education and provide better access to technology for students across Tamil Nadu.

Kamarajar Model Schools for Rural Students

The state government announced the establishment of modern residential schools under the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Model Schools Scheme with an initial investment of ₹125 crore.

These schools will provide free:

Education

Accommodation

Healthcare support

The scheme will benefit students from Classes 9 to 12, especially those from rural and economically weaker backgrounds.

New Law College and ITIs Announced

To expand professional education opportunities, the government announced:

A dedicated law college in Madurai

Five new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Tamil Nadu

The ITI expansion project will involve an estimated investment of ₹90 crore and aims to improve skill development and employment opportunities for youth.

Tamil Nadu Plans India's First AI Innovation City

A major highlight of the budget was the announcement of "Arivagam", a dedicated AI and deep-tech innovation city, which is expected to become India's first specialised hub for artificial intelligence development.

The proposed facility will include:

AI University

International Skill Development Centre

Semiconductor hardware testing laboratory

Multi-domain innovation incubators

Modern residential infrastructure

A feasibility study for the project will be conducted with an allocation of ₹5 crore.

The initiative is aimed at positioning Tamil Nadu as a leading destination for artificial intelligence, semiconductor and advanced technology industries.

Rooftop Solar Subsidy Up To ₹1 Lakh

The government introduced a rooftop solar subsidy scheme in collaboration with the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Under the scheme, domestic consumers can receive subsidies of up to ₹1 lakh for installing rooftop solar panels. The initiative is expected to reduce household electricity costs and encourage renewable energy adoption.

Women Welfare Schemes Expanded

The budget announced several initiatives focused on women's safety and welfare.

The government allocated ₹812 crore for the "Annan Seer" scheme, an election promise under which eligible women will receive:

An 8-gram gold coin

A silk saree

on the day of their wedding.

The state will also expand maternity support through "Thai Care" centres, which will provide healthcare and assistance to pregnant women.

The government also highlighted the continued operation of a specialised rapid response force for women's safety.

Shelter Homes for Transgender Persons

The budget announced the establishment of "Aran" shelter homes in five districts to support transgender persons facing social and family challenges.

The facilities will provide:

Safe accommodation

Food support

Counselling services

Rehabilitation assistance

Financial Reforms and Revenue Measures

Addressing Tamil Nadu's financial situation, Wilson said the state's liabilities had increased significantly over the past five years. The government said it was moving towards stricter financial management and transparent tendering processes.

The administration also announced a new levy on liquor manufacturing units, expected to generate around ₹1,000 crore in additional revenue.

The government reiterated that schemes such as 200 units of free electricity and other election promises would be implemented through a planned and phased approach.

NEET Admission Process Raised

The Finance Minister urged the Central government to restore the system of medical admissions based on Class 12 public examination results, arguing that it would provide greater opportunities for Tamil Nadu students.

Budget Vision

The Tamil Nadu Budget 2026-27 places strong emphasis on building a technology-driven economy while expanding welfare programmes. With investments in AI, education, renewable energy, women's empowerment and rural development, the government aims to accelerate economic growth and move closer to its $1.5 trillion economy target by 2031.