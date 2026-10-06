Apart from Tamil Nadu, polling is being held in Nandigram and Rejinagar in West Bengal, Thattanchavady in Puducherry and the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.

The Tamil Nadu bypolls are being closely watched as an important test for Chief Minister Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which came to power after the April Assembly election without securing a majority on its own and subsequently joined hands with the Congress to form the government.

Polling is underway in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu as part of the Election Commission of India's six by-elections being held across three states and a Union Territory. The votes will be counted on October 9.

TVK faces four-cornered contests

The Madurantakam and Dharapuram bypolls have gained additional attention because the vacancies followed the decisions of K. Maragatham Kumaravel and P. Sathyabama, who had won the seats on AIADMK tickets before switching to TVK.

CM Vijay has campaigned extensively for the TVK candidates in both constituencies. His active participation has drawn criticism from opposition parties, which have questioned why the Chief Minister has invested heavily in the two contests.

The contests are essentially four-cornered battles involving TVK, DMK, AIADMK and CPI, while NTK candidates are also in the fray.

Madurantakam (SC) candidates

In Madurantakam (SC), TVK has fielded K. Maragatham Kumaravel, while Paranthaman is contesting for the DMK, Kanitha Sampath for AIADMK and Suganthi for CPI. NTK has fielded Janakiraman.

The constituency has 28 candidates in the fray.

Polling progresses amid tight security

Polling in Madurantakam, located in Chengalpattu district, is being conducted with enhanced security arrangements.

District Collector Veerappan said security has been strengthened across the constituency, with all polling stations equipped with electronic voting machines and placed under strict surveillance.

CCTV monitoring has also been intensified at sensitive polling stations as part of the security measures. Officials said polling was progressing smoothly in the morning.

As of 9 AM, Madurantakam recorded a voter turnout of 15.99%, while Dharapuram recorded 17.55%.

Dharapuram also draws attention

Dharapuram candidates

In Dharapuram, the main candidates include TVK's P. Sathyabama, DMK's Suganya, AIADMK's Banumathi, CPI's Lakshmanan and NTK's Karthika.

The two constituencies are being watched closely because the results could offer an early indication of the political mood after the new government's formation.

For TVK, retaining the seats held by the two former AIADMK MLAs would strengthen the party's position, while the opposition parties will look to turn the bypolls into a setback for the ruling alliance.

Now the polling is continuing across both constituencies, attention will remain on voter turnout through the day before the ballots are counted on October 9.