The state witnessed a huge voter turnout of around 85.05 per cent, the highest ever in Tamil Nadu.

The State Election held in Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, April 23, was a single-phase election across all 234 assembly constituencies to elect members of the 17th Tamil Nadu assembly.

This election is mainly focused on the following parties: DMK-led Secular progressive alliance, AIADMK-led alliance including BJP, and the newly formed actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK.

This poll took place from 07:00 a.m to 06:00 p.m, with over 75,000 polling booths across the state.

Election Manifestos By All Other Parties

M.K. Stalin, the leader of the ruling party DMK promised that he will extend the free breakfast scheme to the government schools till the class eight, he will issue free laptops to the college students, ₹8,000 to the non income homemakers, introduced climate resilient projects, urban focused initiatives like the infrastructure upgrades, and expansion of Coimbatore International Airport, and a formation of cargo terminal at Thoothukudi Airport, and the party also released a new song for the campaign and that is "Stalin Thodaratum, Tamil Nadu Vellatum"

The AIADMK-led alliance, the leader of that party, K. Palaniswami, made promises during the campaign, which are, boosting rural livelihoods, especially in agriculture, issuing ₹2,000 to women, providing free travel allowance in the government buses to men, providing free refrigerators to low-income families, and providing three free LPG Cylinders per year, and assurance of closing of all the liquor shops throughout the state. The party campaigned with a slogan that is "Makkalai Kaapom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom"

The TVK Chief Vijay launched his campaign in Tiruchirappalli with an electoral manifesto: a drug-free state, job assurance for youth, free education, startup loans, and anti-corruption measures.

All these manifestos make this election a contest not just of parties, but of competing visions for people's future.

District-Wise Polls Record

The highest voter turnout among all the districts of the state is Karur, with over 92.63%, and the lowest district in the voter turnout is Kanyakumari, with over 75.61%

Tirunelveli recorded over 77.94%

Ramanathapuram recorded 77.01%

Sivagangi recorded 76.66%

Nilgris recorded with just 78.92%

So these are the districts that recorded the lowest count of the votes, and when we look into the highest number of voter turnout, the districts could be

Dharmapuri 90.13%

Karur 91.86%

Salem 90.16%

Namakkal 90.21%

Erode 90.01%

The capital of the state, Chennai, recorded just the 83.74% of voters

As the Tamil Nadu state recorded of 85.15% voters turnout, which is 11.52% higher than the previous 2021 election

In this year's election, 83.57% were recorded as male votes, and 85.76% as female votes, and 60.49% recoredd as third gender votes, with a total of 84.69%

So many notable public figures were seen fulfilling their civic duties. Kamal Hassan was seen with his daughter, actor and singer, Shruthi Hassan, at a polling booth in Alwarpet, Chennai. Rajinikanth came with his daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, a film producer, to a polling booth at Stella Maris School, Chennai. Ajith was seen wearing a white coat in the Thiruvanmiyur polling booth in Chennai. The TVK chief Vijay cast his vote in Neelankari, Chennai. Many other actors, like Vijay Sethupathi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sneha, Prasanna, Pradeep Ranganathan, Trisha, Dhanush, Music Director Aniruth Ravichander, actor Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthy, Jai, and Gautham Karthick, cast their votes, even directors like Sudha Kongara, Atlee, Pa. Ranjith, H. Vinoth and Ra. Parthiban was seen casting their votes.

The results of this election are set to be declared on May 4, 2026.