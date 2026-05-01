Politics News

TVK Emerges as Key Player in Tamil Nadu Exit Polls; Tight Race Expected

Exit polls for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly election suggest a strong debut for Vijay's TVK, with around 35% vote share and over 100 seats projected. While DMK may still lead, a close contest could make TVK the key kingmaker. Results will be announced on May 4.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
TVK vijay
TVK Chief VIjay campaign event in Tripur

The Tamil Nadu Assembly election, held on April 23, has delivered a dramatic twist to the state's political landscape, with multiple exit polls indicating a strong debut for actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Exit Poll Projections

According to several surveys, TVK is projected to secure a significant share of the vote, with estimates around 35%, placing it nearly on par with the ruling DMK. Some projections even indicate that TVK could emerge as the largest single party with over 100 seats, marking a major disruption to Tamil Nadu's long-standing two-party dominance.

For decades, the state's politics has been largely controlled by the DMK and AIADMK, but Vijay's entry appears to have reshaped the electoral dynamics. Exit polls suggest that the AIADMK-BJP alliance may secure only about 23% of the vote, trailing both the DMK and the TVK.

Close Contest Ahead

Despite the buzz around TVK, most projections still indicate a narrow edge for the ruling alliance. The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) is expected to win between 112 and 119 seats, while the AIADMK-led NDA could secure 86 to 103 seats. However, variations across exit polls point to a close contest, raising the possibility of a hung assembly.

In such a scenario, TVK could play a decisive role as a kingmaker, potentially influencing the formation of the next government. Reports suggest that the AIADMK has already begun exploring an alliance with TVK, in line with exit poll trends.

Vijay's Message to Candidates

Meanwhile, Vijay struck a confident tone, urging party candidates to remain focused ahead of the results. He instructed them to reach their respective counting centres by 6:00 AM on May 4 and avoid unnecessary movement.

"Do not worry about exit polls. The people have already decided on their leader. The result will be clear on May 4," Vijay said. He also directed that all victorious candidates should report directly to the party headquarters in Panaiyur, stating, "I will be waiting for you."

With counting scheduled for May 4, the state now awaits what could be one of the most closely watched and potentially transformative election outcomes in Tamil Nadu's political history.

Topics

Tamil Nadu Election 2026

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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