For decades, the state's politics has been largely controlled by the DMK and AIADMK, but Vijay's entry appears to have reshaped the electoral dynamics. Exit polls suggest that the AIADMK-BJP alliance may secure only about 23% of the vote, trailing both the DMK and the TVK.

According to several surveys, TVK is projected to secure a significant share of the vote, with estimates around 35%, placing it nearly on par with the ruling DMK. Some projections even indicate that TVK could emerge as the largest single party with over 100 seats, marking a major disruption to Tamil Nadu's long-standing two-party dominance.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly election, held on April 23, has delivered a dramatic twist to the state's political landscape, with multiple exit polls indicating a strong debut for actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Close Contest Ahead

Despite the buzz around TVK, most projections still indicate a narrow edge for the ruling alliance. The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) is expected to win between 112 and 119 seats, while the AIADMK-led NDA could secure 86 to 103 seats. However, variations across exit polls point to a close contest, raising the possibility of a hung assembly.

In such a scenario, TVK could play a decisive role as a kingmaker, potentially influencing the formation of the next government. Reports suggest that the AIADMK has already begun exploring an alliance with TVK, in line with exit poll trends.

Vijay's Message to Candidates

Meanwhile, Vijay struck a confident tone, urging party candidates to remain focused ahead of the results. He instructed them to reach their respective counting centres by 6:00 AM on May 4 and avoid unnecessary movement.

"Do not worry about exit polls. The people have already decided on their leader. The result will be clear on May 4," Vijay said. He also directed that all victorious candidates should report directly to the party headquarters in Panaiyur, stating, "I will be waiting for you."

With counting scheduled for May 4, the state now awaits what could be one of the most closely watched and potentially transformative election outcomes in Tamil Nadu's political history.