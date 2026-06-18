TN Assembly Session Begins as Opposition Raises Key Concerns

Before the assembly met, there was friction between the Governor and the State Government over the protocol, specifically which song should be played first.

Marking the first session after C. Joseph Vijay's TVK coalition government assumed office and won the trust vote, and the assembly started with the customary address by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Fort St. George.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly commenced its latest session on June 18, 2026, setting the stage for crucial discussions on the state's finances, governance and several politically sensitive issues.

After the quiet negotiations and amendments to the assembly rules, they agreed that Tamizh Thaai Vaazhthu would be played first at the absolute start of the session.

Immediately after the state invocation ended, the National Anthem was played.

Only after both songs had concluded, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar step up to the podium to deliver his customary address, allowing the inaugural session to proceed without a constitutional standoff or a repeat of past walkouts.

Duration Assessment

The ruling government usually wants enough time to pass its agenda, while the opposition wants enough time to challenge it.

By sitting together in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), a highly specialised, influential committee within the legislature. Its primary purpose is to manage the assembly's time.

The committee brings together the most powerful leaders from both the ruling government and the opposition to ensure fair planning.

Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar serves as the neutral chairperson who runs the meeting.

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, representing the ruling party (TVK), outlines what laws or policies his government needs time to introduce.

Leader of the House K. A. Sengottaiyan, a senior member responsible for managing government business on the assembly floor.

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin represents the rival coalition (DMK) to ensure the opposition is given enough days to debate the government's plans.

These rival leaders finalised the schedule, agreeing on a four- to five-day timeline for this initial phase before the next major budget session begins.

Seat Vacancies

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly currently has six vacant seats without active legislative representatives.

Five elected members of the opposition party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), officially resigned from their positions.

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has won in two constituencies during the state elections.

Under Section 70 of India's Representation of the People Act, 1951, no politician may hold two legislative seats simultaneously.

CM Vijay has chosen to keep the Perambur seat as his main constituency. As a result, he had to resign from and vacate his second seat in Trichy East, leaving the seat vacant.

Because these spots are empty, the assembly's total voting strength is temporarily lower than its maximum capacity.

These spots will remain unrepresented until the Election Commission schedules a formal local by-election.

Core Topics And Issues Discussed On The Floor

TVK's Historic Revolution

In his speech, the Governor described the political rise of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as a historic revolution in Tamil Nadu's politics, cementing the state's transition away from decades-long dual-party dominance.

Financial Devolution Demands

The Tamil Nadu government used the Governor's opening speech to publicly announce its official financial plan.

The government argues that the southern states often receive far less money than they contribute.

For every ₹1 Tamil Nadu generates in taxes for the country, it receives only a small fraction back, while other states receive much higher returns.

By calling for an 'equitable' and 'non-discriminatory' share, the state government is demanding a fairer calculation model that does not penalise Tamil Nadu for its strong economic growth and successful population control.

Once this resolution is tabled and passed by the MLAs, it will be sent as an official, united legal demand from the state of Tamil Nadu to the central government in New Delhi.

Upcoming Economic Tabled Papers

The administration confirmed that a comprehensive fiscal White Paper prepared by Finance Minister N. Marie Wilson will be presented during the session to chart the state's economic development plans.

Law And Order Protests

As soon as the session began, there was an instant clash between the ruling party and the opposition.

Instead of a peaceful start, the atmosphere became highly tense and argumentative.

The MLAs of the opposition party, the DMK, wore black pins or ribbons on their clothes.

In Indian politics, black is the universal colour of protest, used to show deep disapproval or mourning.

They disrupted the official proceedings by gathering together and waving signs.

They chanted loud, repetitive protest phrases inside the legislative chamber and on the steps outside the building.

The DMK officially accused Chief Minister Vijay's new government of failing the public on four major fronts:

Failing to maintain law and order

Power outrages

Crop loan waivers

Recent sexual assault cases

With debates expected on financial management, law and order, educational policy, anti-defection proceedings, and Centre-State elections, the Assembly session is poised to be one of the most politically significant in recent months.