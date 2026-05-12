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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Orders To Shut Down 717 Liquor Shops: Implements A New "Liquor Ban"

CM C Joseph Vijay has ordered the closure of 717 government-run liquor shops located within 500 metres of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands in Tamil Nadu. The order will be implemented within two weeks and is intended to promote public welfare.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
CM Vijay
CM Joseph Vijay shut downs 717 liquor shops

CM Joseph Vijay has ordered the shutdown of all government-run liquor shops near worship places, Schools, and Institutions. The new order comes two days after he took control as the Chief Minister.

The leader of the ruling party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), C Joseph Vijay, has announced the closure of all alcohol shops just two days after becoming the state's new CM.

It took a week for the TVK to form a government, as the party fell short of the 118-seat majority.

On May 10, 2026, Vijay was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The Claims Of ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) tracks illegal funds, claiming that a large amount is being stolen from TASMAC.

They say that officials and politicians charge an extra ₹10 to ₹50 per bottle, and that this money doesn't go to the government; instead, it goes into the leaders' pockets illegally, resulting in almost ₹1,000 being stolen.

The previous government, led by MK Stalin, fought these claims in the Supreme Court, calling them a political attack, but the CBI is now handling this case for a deeper probe.

Primary Orders Which Vijay Signed

On the first day 1 as a Chief Minister, he signed three orders, which are,

  • 200 units of Free Electricity.

  • Singa Penn Special Force for women.

  • Anti-Narcotic Task Force.

And on May 11, 2026, he signed a closure order for 717 Liquor shops within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands, to be implemented within two weeks.

"With the welfare of the general public in mind, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, has issued orders to close - within two weeks - 717 retail liquor shops situated within a 500-meter radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands," the government said

TASMAC operates 4,765 liquor shops across the state, of which "276 are near places of worship, 186 are near educational institutions, and 255 are near bus stands", the government said in the official press release.

The government earns more revenue from TASMAC. As of 2025, it has earned ₹48,000 crore, and the closure of TASMAC liquor sales disrupts a significant chunk of the government's income.

This has become the major role that CM C Joseph Vijay has taken on.

Topics

TVKTamilaga Vettri Kazhagam NewsTamil Nadu Election 2026

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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