During his address, Vijay accused the previous DMK government of allowing corruption to flourish and claimed that his administration was working to recover public funds allegedly lost during the earlier regime.

The remarks triggered strong protests from DMK legislators, culminating in a walkout from the House and a dramatic gesture by the Chief Minister that drew loud cheers from members of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed heated exchanges on Tuesday as Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay launched a sharp attack on the opposition DMK while replying to the Motion of Thanks to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's address.

"If administrative efficiency means committing one act of corruption after another and escaping accountability, this government will never follow such practices," the Chief Minister said.

Referring to alleged irregularities in the state-run TASMAC liquor corporation, he asserted that money siphoned off in the name of "party funds" was now being restored to the government treasury.

Defends TVK Against 'Horse-Trading' Allegations

The Chief Minister also rejected the DMK's allegations that the ruling party had engineered defections from the Secular Progressive Alliance.

Addressing the entry of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) into the ruling camp, Vijay maintained that both parties had made independent political decisions.

He questioned the opposition's stance, noting that the DMK simultaneously claimed the parties had acted on their own while accusing the TVK of orchestrating their move.

Law and Order Debate

Vijay also pushed back against opposition criticism regarding crime, women's safety and narcotics-related offences.

While reiterating his government's commitment to protecting women and combating drug abuse, he argued that many of the issues highlighted by the opposition predated the current administration.

According to the Chief Minister, the opposition's repeated focus on such matters appeared more politically motivated than driven by genuine concern.

Tensions escalated during the speech when DMK legislators staged a walkout from the Assembly.

After the opposition members left the House, Vijay sought the Speaker's permission to make a symbolic gesture that appeared to reference a viral political moment involving former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Noting that those for whom the gesture was intended had already walked out, Vijay nonetheless proceeded after receiving approval from Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar. He then smiled and made the now-famous "it's over" hand gesture, prompting applause and cheers from ruling party members.

The gesture gained political significance earlier this year when Stalin used it during speculation surrounding a possible DMK-Congress alliance. Although Stalin later clarified that the action was spontaneous and related to questions about alliance talks, it quickly became a widely shared political meme.

Chief Minister Revives Tamil Thaai Vazhthu Debate

Vijay also addressed the controversy surrounding the order in which the National Anthem and Tamil Thaai Vazhthu are played at official functions.

Challenging the DMK's criticism of the current government's protocol, the Chief Minister cited an event held on August 2, 2021, during the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly's centenary celebrations, in which former President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a portrait of the late DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi.

According to CM Vijay, the official programme at the event featured the National Anthem before the Tamil Thaai Vazhthu, and it was played again at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Displaying Assembly records as evidence, he argued that the opposition's current criticism was inconsistent with practices followed during its own tenure in government.

The Chief Minister said the documented proceedings effectively settled the controversy and highlighted what he described as the DMK's contradictory position on the issue.

The session ended amid sharp political sparring, underscoring the increasingly confrontational relationship between the ruling TVK and the opposition DMK as both parties continue to battle over governance, corruption allegations and political symbolism.