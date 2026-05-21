After the first round of portfolio allocation, the Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister Vijay, expanded its cabinet on May 21, inducting 23 newly elected MLAs into the state ministry. The expansion came after Governor Arlekar approved the appointments, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Chennai.

The move marks the second major cabinet expansion of the newly formed TVK government. It carries political significance, as the Congress returned to governance in Tamil Nadu after nearly six decades.

Among the 23 newly inducted ministers, Congress leaders Rajesh Kumar from Killiyoor and P. Viswanathan from Melur secured cabinet berths. Rajesh Kumar was allotted the Tourism Department, while P. Viswanathan took charge of Higher Education.