After the first round of portfolio allocation, the Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister Vijay, expanded its cabinet on May 21, inducting 23 newly elected MLAs into the state ministry. The expansion came after Governor Arlekar approved the appointments, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Chennai.
The move marks the second major cabinet expansion of the newly formed TVK government. It carries political significance, as the Congress returned to governance in Tamil Nadu after nearly six decades.
Among the 23 newly inducted ministers, Congress leaders Rajesh Kumar from Killiyoor and P. Viswanathan from Melur secured cabinet berths. Rajesh Kumar was allotted the Tourism Department, while P. Viswanathan took charge of Higher Education.
The cabinet expansion comes close on the heels of the government's earlier portfolio allocation exercise, during which Chief Minister Vijay reshuffled some portfolios on May 21.
Chief Minister Vijay retained key departments, including Home, Police, Public Administration, General Administration, Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, Special Programme Implementation and Special Initiatives. He was additionally assigned the Poverty Alleviation and Rural Indebtedness portfolio.
The Women Welfare Department, previously handled by the Chief Minister, was reassigned to Minister K. Jegadeshwari, who will also oversee welfare programmes for children, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.
The TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the Assembly elections and later secured support from the Congress, VCK, Left parties, and IUML to form the government, ending the decades-long political dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in the state.
Full List of Ministers and Portfolios
Chief Minister Vijay
Departments: Public, General Administration, IAS, IPS, IFS, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Programme Implementation, Special Initiatives, Poverty Alleviation and Rural Indebtedness, Youth Welfare, Welfare of Children, Senior Citizens and Differently-Abled Persons, Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply.
N. Anand
Departments: Rural Development and Water Resources, Panchayat, Panchayat Union, Irrigation and Small Irrigation Projects.
Aadhav Arjuna
Departments: Public Works and Sports Development.
Dr K.G. Arunraj
Departments: Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare.
P. Venkatramanan
Departments: Food and Civil Supplies.
S. Keerthana
Departments: Industries.
R. Nirmalkumar
Departments: Energy Resources and Law, Electricity, Non-Conventional Energy Development, Courts, Prisons, Prevention of Corruption, Governor, Elections and Passports.
K.A. Sengottaiyan
Departments: Revenue and Disaster Management, Revenue Administration, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Bhoodan, Gramadhan and Legislative Assembly.
Srinath
Departments: Fisheries and Fishermen's Welfare.
Kamali S
Departments: Animal Husbandry.
C. Vijayalakshmi
Departments: Milk and Dairy Development.
R.V. Ranjithkumar
Departments: Forests.
Vinoth
Departments: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Rajeev
Departments: Environment and Climate Change.
B. Rajkumar
Departments: Housing and Urban Development.
V. Gandhiraj
Departments: Cooperation.
Mathan Raja P
Departments: MSMEs.
K. Jegadeshwari
Departments: Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.
Rajesh Kumar S (Congress)
Departments: Tourism.
M. Vijay Balaji
Departments: Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi.
Logesh Tamilselvan D
Departments: Commercial Taxes and Registration.
Vijay Tamilan Parthiban A
Departments: Transport.
Ramesh
Departments: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments.
Rajmohan
Departments: School Education, Tamil Development, and Information and Publicity.
P. Viswanathan (Congress)
Departments: Higher Education.
Dr T.K. Prabhu
Departments: Natural Resources.
Kumar R
Departments: Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology and Digital Services.
K. Thennarasu
Departments: Non-Resident Tamils Welfare.
V. Sampath Kumar
Departments: Backward Classes Welfare.
Mohamed Farvas J
Departments: Labour Welfare and Skill Development.
D. Sarath Kumar
Departments: Human Resources Management.
N. Marie Wilson
Departments: Finance, Planning and Development.
Vignesh K
Departments: Prohibition and Excise.