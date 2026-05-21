Politics News

TN Cabinet Expansion: CM Vijay Inducts 23 Ministers, Congress Returns to State Governance After 60 Years

The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister Vijay, expanded its cabinet on May 21, inducting 23 new ministers after Governor approval. The reshuffle marked Congress' return to state governance after nearly six decades, with portfolios allocated across education, tourism, finance, health, and AI

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
TN Cabinet Ministers Expansion
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay with Cabinet Ministers

After the first round of portfolio allocation, the Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister Vijay, expanded its cabinet on May 21, inducting 23 newly elected MLAs into the state ministry. The expansion came after Governor Arlekar approved the appointments, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Chennai.

The move marks the second major cabinet expansion of the newly formed TVK government. It carries political significance, as the Congress returned to governance in Tamil Nadu after nearly six decades.

Among the 23 newly inducted ministers, Congress leaders Rajesh Kumar from Killiyoor and P. Viswanathan from Melur secured cabinet berths. Rajesh Kumar was allotted the Tourism Department, while P. Viswanathan took charge of Higher Education.

The cabinet expansion comes close on the heels of the government's earlier portfolio allocation exercise, during which Chief Minister Vijay reshuffled some portfolios on May 21.

Chief Minister Vijay retained key departments, including Home, Police, Public Administration, General Administration, Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, Special Programme Implementation and Special Initiatives. He was additionally assigned the Poverty Alleviation and Rural Indebtedness portfolio.

The Women Welfare Department, previously handled by the Chief Minister, was reassigned to Minister K. Jegadeshwari, who will also oversee welfare programmes for children, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

The TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the Assembly elections and later secured support from the Congress, VCK, Left parties, and IUML to form the government, ending the decades-long political dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in the state.

Full List of Ministers and Portfolios

Chief Minister Vijay

Departments: Public, General Administration, IAS, IPS, IFS, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Programme Implementation, Special Initiatives, Poverty Alleviation and Rural Indebtedness, Youth Welfare, Welfare of Children, Senior Citizens and Differently-Abled Persons, Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply.

N. Anand

Departments: Rural Development and Water Resources, Panchayat, Panchayat Union, Irrigation and Small Irrigation Projects.

Aadhav Arjuna

Departments: Public Works and Sports Development.

Dr K.G. Arunraj

Departments: Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare.

P. Venkatramanan

Departments: Food and Civil Supplies.

S. Keerthana

Departments: Industries.

R. Nirmalkumar

Departments: Energy Resources and Law, Electricity, Non-Conventional Energy Development, Courts, Prisons, Prevention of Corruption, Governor, Elections and Passports.

K.A. Sengottaiyan

Departments: Revenue and Disaster Management, Revenue Administration, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Bhoodan, Gramadhan and Legislative Assembly.

Srinath

Departments: Fisheries and Fishermen's Welfare.

Kamali S

Departments: Animal Husbandry.

C. Vijayalakshmi

Departments: Milk and Dairy Development.

R.V. Ranjithkumar

Departments: Forests.

Vinoth

Departments: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Rajeev

Departments: Environment and Climate Change.

B. Rajkumar

Departments: Housing and Urban Development.

V. Gandhiraj

Departments: Cooperation.

Mathan Raja P

Departments: MSMEs.

K. Jegadeshwari

Departments: Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.

Rajesh Kumar S (Congress)

Departments: Tourism.

M. Vijay Balaji

Departments: Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi.

Logesh Tamilselvan D

Departments: Commercial Taxes and Registration.

Vijay Tamilan Parthiban A

Departments: Transport.

Ramesh

Departments: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments.

Rajmohan

Departments: School Education, Tamil Development, and Information and Publicity.

P. Viswanathan (Congress)

Departments: Higher Education.

Dr T.K. Prabhu

Departments: Natural Resources.

Kumar R

Departments: Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology and Digital Services.

K. Thennarasu

Departments: Non-Resident Tamils Welfare.

V. Sampath Kumar

Departments: Backward Classes Welfare.

Mohamed Farvas J

Departments: Labour Welfare and Skill Development.

D. Sarath Kumar

Departments: Human Resources Management.

N. Marie Wilson

Departments: Finance, Planning and Development.

Vignesh K

Departments: Prohibition and Excise.

Topics

TVKTamilaga Vettri Kazhagam News

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles
Loading comments...