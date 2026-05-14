Officials also confirmed that arrears for the period from January to April 2026 will soon be credited through Government Order (Ms) No. 19, providing immediate financial support to lakhs of households.

The latest revision raises the DA rate from 58% to 60% of basic pay, with the increase taking retrospective effect from January 1, 2026. According to the government, the move is expected to impose an additional annual burden of ₹1,230 crore on the state exchequer.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, on May 14, announced a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners, offering financial relief to nearly 16 lakh beneficiaries across the state.

Loading post from https://x.com/CMOTamilnadu/status/2054845866738172393…

The announcement sparked widespread reactions across Tamil Nadu. Supporters hailed the decision as a timely measure to ease rising living costs and reward public servants.

Employee associations welcomed the move but urged the government to ensure the quick disbursal of pending arrears. However, critics questioned the timing of the expenditure, citing concerns over the state's reported ₹10 lakh crore debt burden and broader fiscal priorities.

The DA revision comes shortly after Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) secured victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with the Chief Minister swiftly moving to implement key campaign promises, including measures on electricity reforms, women's welfare, anti-drug initiatives, and public safety.

Women's Welfare Scheme Under Review

Alongside the DA announcement, Chief Minister Vijay said the government requires additional time to restructure the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, the monthly financial assistance programme for women beneficiaries. He assured that the May instalment would soon be credited into beneficiaries' bank accounts, according to an official government release.

During the election campaign, Vijay had promised a revamped welfare programme under the proposed "Madhippumigu Magalir Thittam," offering ₹2,500 per month to women heads of families aged 60 or younger.

He clarified that the families of Union and State government employees would not be eligible, arguing that the revised eligibility criteria would enable benefits to reach a larger number of deserving women.

Loading post from https://x.com/CMOTamilnadu/status/2054819872123830514…

Currently, women beneficiaries receive ₹1,000 per month under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, a scheme introduced by the previous DMK government to recognise the contributions of women household heads.

Eligibility remains limited to women aged 21 or older from families earning below ₹2.5 lakh annually, with only one woman per household eligible for assistance.

Focus on Finances and Transparency

CM Vijay chaired a high-level review meeting at the Chennai Secretariat, assessing Tamil Nadu's financial position and government operations alongside Finance Secretary M.A. Siddique and senior officials.

The meeting follows TVK's election victory on April 23, after which the party formed the government with allies, securing 108 seats and later winning the Assembly floor test with 144 votes.

Having repeatedly highlighted the ₹10 lakh crore debt inherited from the previous DMK administration, Vijay has pledged to release a white paper on Tamil Nadu's finances, signalling a push toward greater transparency.

While no major policy outcomes were announced following the meeting, the discussions underscore the new government's balancing act: expanding welfare commitments while maintaining fiscal discipline in a state with a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of ₹31.19 lakh crore.