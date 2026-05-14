Politics News

TN CM Vijay Announces 2% DA Hike for 16 Lakh Beneficiaries, Reviews ₹2,500 Women's Aid Scheme

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has announced a 2% Dearness Allowance hike, increasing DA from 58% to 60% for nearly 16 lakh employees, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners from January 1, 2026. He also said women's welfare payments for May will be credited soon.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
CM Vijay in financial review
CM Vijay in a financial review meeting

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, on May 14, announced a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners, offering financial relief to nearly 16 lakh beneficiaries across the state.

The latest revision raises the DA rate from 58% to 60% of basic pay, with the increase taking retrospective effect from January 1, 2026. According to the government, the move is expected to impose an additional annual burden of ₹1,230 crore on the state exchequer.

Officials also confirmed that arrears for the period from January to April 2026 will soon be credited through Government Order (Ms) No. 19, providing immediate financial support to lakhs of households.

Loading post from https://x.com/CMOTamilnadu/status/2054845866738172393

The announcement sparked widespread reactions across Tamil Nadu. Supporters hailed the decision as a timely measure to ease rising living costs and reward public servants.

Employee associations welcomed the move but urged the government to ensure the quick disbursal of pending arrears. However, critics questioned the timing of the expenditure, citing concerns over the state's reported ₹10 lakh crore debt burden and broader fiscal priorities.

The DA revision comes shortly after Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) secured victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with the Chief Minister swiftly moving to implement key campaign promises, including measures on electricity reforms, women's welfare, anti-drug initiatives, and public safety.

Women's Welfare Scheme Under Review

Alongside the DA announcement, Chief Minister Vijay said the government requires additional time to restructure the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, the monthly financial assistance programme for women beneficiaries. He assured that the May instalment would soon be credited into beneficiaries' bank accounts, according to an official government release.

During the election campaign, Vijay had promised a revamped welfare programme under the proposed "Madhippumigu Magalir Thittam," offering ₹2,500 per month to women heads of families aged 60 or younger.

He clarified that the families of Union and State government employees would not be eligible, arguing that the revised eligibility criteria would enable benefits to reach a larger number of deserving women.

Loading post from https://x.com/CMOTamilnadu/status/2054819872123830514

Currently, women beneficiaries receive ₹1,000 per month under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, a scheme introduced by the previous DMK government to recognise the contributions of women household heads.

Eligibility remains limited to women aged 21 or older from families earning below ₹2.5 lakh annually, with only one woman per household eligible for assistance.

Focus on Finances and Transparency

CM Vijay chaired a high-level review meeting at the Chennai Secretariat, assessing Tamil Nadu's financial position and government operations alongside Finance Secretary M.A. Siddique and senior officials.

The meeting follows TVK's election victory on April 23, after which the party formed the government with allies, securing 108 seats and later winning the Assembly floor test with 144 votes.

Having repeatedly highlighted the ₹10 lakh crore debt inherited from the previous DMK administration, Vijay has pledged to release a white paper on Tamil Nadu's finances, signalling a push toward greater transparency.

While no major policy outcomes were announced following the meeting, the discussions underscore the new government's balancing act: expanding welfare commitments while maintaining fiscal discipline in a state with a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of ₹31.19 lakh crore.

Topics

TVKTamilaga Vettri Kazhagam NewsTamil Nadu Election 2026

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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