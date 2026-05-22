Politics News

TN CM C. Joseph Vijay Expands Cabinet; VCK, IUML Join Ruling Alliance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay expanded his cabinet to 34 ministers after inducting VCK MLA Vanni Arasu and IUML leader S.M. Shah Jahan on May 22. Vanni Arasu was assigned Social Justice, while Shah Jahan got Minority Welfare. The move also marks Congress joining the Tamil Nadu government

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
VCK IUML alliance
VCK IUML ministers joins ruling alliance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has expanded his cabinet to 34 ministers, strengthening his coalition government by inducting leaders from alliance partners Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Latest Cabinet Expansion

On May 22, a day after 23 MLAs were sworn into the Council of Ministers, VCK MLA Vanni Arasu and IUML leader S.M. Shah Jahan took oath as ministers at Lok Bhavan, formally bringing both parties into the Vijay-led government.

Shah Jahan has been assigned the Ministry for Minority Welfare, while Vanni Arasu will head the Ministry of Social Justice.

Previous Expansion

The latest expansion follows the swearing-in ceremony held on May 21, during which 21 MLAs from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and two legislators from the ally Indian National Congress joined the ministry.

Congress MLAs Rajesh Kumar and Thiru P. Viswanathan were inducted, marking a historic moment as the Congress became part of a ruling coalition in Tamil Nadu for the first time in nearly six decades. The last Congress-led government in the state was under M. Bhaktavatsalam, whose tenure ended in March 1967.

Social Representation

With Vanni Arasu's induction, the Vijay government now has eight Dalit ministers, the highest proportional representation for the community in any Tamil Nadu cabinet so far.

Vijay, who first took oath as Chief Minister along with nine ministers on May 10, now leads a near-full cabinet. Under constitutional provisions, Tamil Nadu can have a maximum of 35 ministers, leaving just one vacancy after the latest expansion.

The cabinet reshuffle signals Vijay's effort to balance coalition politics, social representation, and regional inclusivity as his government settles into power.

Topics

TVKTamilaga Vettri Kazhagam News

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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