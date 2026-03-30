Politics News

TVK Announced the 234 Candidate List, Sets Stage for Direct Face-Off with DMK

Vijay's TVK has unveiled its full list of 234 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with the actor making his electoral debut from Perambur and Tiruchy East. Positioning the contest as a direct fight against the DMK, intensifying the political battle ahead of April 23

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
tvk chief vijay announced the candidate list
TVK President Vijay at Party meeting announced the 234 full candidate list

In a major political development ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay has officially stepped into the electoral arena on Sunday, March 29, releasing the complete list of candidates for all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 30 seats in Puducherry.

Marking his political debut, Vijay will contest from Perambur and Tiruchy East, signalling his intent to directly take on both urban and central Tamil Nadu voters.

Key Faces in TVK's Line-Up

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has fielded a mix of seasoned leaders, newcomers, and grassroots workers:

  • Bussy N Anand - T. Nagar (Chennai)

  • K.A. Sengottaiyan - Gobichettipalayam

  • Aadhav Arjuna - Villivakkam

  • K.G. Arunraaj - Tiruchengode

  • CTR Nirmal Kumar - Thirupparankundram

  • P. Venkataramanan - Mylapore

  • JCD Prabhakar - Thousand Lights

  • M. Arul Prakasam - Saidapet

  • A. Rajmohan - Egmore

  • N. Marie Wilson - RK Nagar

The party has also fielded 23 women candidates, reflecting a push toward broader representation.

  • R. Sabarinathan, contesting from Virugambakkam, broke down in tears on stage as Vijay personally comforted him, highlighting the emotional connect within the party.

  • Meanwhile, protests erupted from the KV Kuppam cadre, demanding a ticket for party worker Prabhu. Demonstrators even blocked Uthamar Gandhi Salai in Nungambakkam before police intervened.

Loading post from https://x.com/TVKVijayHQ/status/2038248454569459914

"A Direct Fight with Stalin": Vijay's Bold Pitch

Positioning TVK as the main challenger, Vijay declared:

"This election is only between Stalin and our alliance."

He dismissed the DMK-led alliance as a "patch-up arrangement" and emphasised that his candidates were selected based on integrity and real-life connection with common people.

Big Promises Targeting Youth & Employment

Vijay unveiled a series of welfare and economic proposals aimed at young voters:

  • ₹4,000/month for unemployed individuals above 29

  • ₹2,500/month for diploma holders

  • Collateral-free loans up to ₹20 lakh (Class 12 to PhD level)

  • Tamil Employment Credit System:

    • Incentives for companies hiring 75% local workforce

    • 2.5% SGST discount

    • 5% electricity bill reduction

He also promised:

  • Women's safety

  • Drug-free Tamil Nadu

  • Strong law and order

  • Corruption-free governance

In a direct and emotional appeal, Vijay told voters:

He urged people to support TVK's whistle symbol, reinforcing a message of shared responsibility and accountability.

With a full slate of candidates, strong welfare promises, and a sharp political narrative, Vijay's entry has dramatically intensified the Tamil Nadu election battle, setting up what could be one of the most closely watched contests on April 23.

Topics

Tamil Nadu Election 2026

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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