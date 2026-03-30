In a major political development ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay has officially stepped into the electoral arena on Sunday, March 29, releasing the complete list of candidates for all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 30 seats in Puducherry.
Marking his political debut, Vijay will contest from Perambur and Tiruchy East, signalling his intent to directly take on both urban and central Tamil Nadu voters.
Key Faces in TVK's Line-Up
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has fielded a mix of seasoned leaders, newcomers, and grassroots workers:
Bussy N Anand - T. Nagar (Chennai)
K.A. Sengottaiyan - Gobichettipalayam
Aadhav Arjuna - Villivakkam
K.G. Arunraaj - Tiruchengode
CTR Nirmal Kumar - Thirupparankundram
P. Venkataramanan - Mylapore
JCD Prabhakar - Thousand Lights
M. Arul Prakasam - Saidapet
A. Rajmohan - Egmore
N. Marie Wilson - RK Nagar
The party has also fielded 23 women candidates, reflecting a push toward broader representation.
R. Sabarinathan, contesting from Virugambakkam, broke down in tears on stage as Vijay personally comforted him, highlighting the emotional connect within the party.
Meanwhile, protests erupted from the KV Kuppam cadre, demanding a ticket for party worker Prabhu. Demonstrators even blocked Uthamar Gandhi Salai in Nungambakkam before police intervened.
"A Direct Fight with Stalin": Vijay's Bold Pitch
Positioning TVK as the main challenger, Vijay declared:
"This election is only between Stalin and our alliance."
He dismissed the DMK-led alliance as a "patch-up arrangement" and emphasised that his candidates were selected based on integrity and real-life connection with common people.
Big Promises Targeting Youth & Employment
Vijay unveiled a series of welfare and economic proposals aimed at young voters:
₹4,000/month for unemployed individuals above 29
₹2,500/month for diploma holders
Collateral-free loans up to ₹20 lakh (Class 12 to PhD level)
Tamil Employment Credit System:
He also promised:
In a direct and emotional appeal, Vijay told voters:
He urged people to support TVK's whistle symbol, reinforcing a message of shared responsibility and accountability.
With a full slate of candidates, strong welfare promises, and a sharp political narrative, Vijay's entry has dramatically intensified the Tamil Nadu election battle, setting up what could be one of the most closely watched contests on April 23.