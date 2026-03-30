In a major political development ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay has officially stepped into the electoral arena on Sunday, March 29, releasing the complete list of candidates for all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 30 seats in Puducherry.

Marking his political debut, Vijay will contest from Perambur and Tiruchy East, signalling his intent to directly take on both urban and central Tamil Nadu voters.

Key Faces in TVK's Line-Up

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has fielded a mix of seasoned leaders, newcomers, and grassroots workers: