Politics News

TVK and Congress Ties Strengthen with Rajya Sabha Seat Allocation

TVK has allotted the vacant Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha seat to ally Congress for the June 18 by-election. The move follows Congress' request and underscores continued cooperation within the ruling alliance led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
TVK and Congress allies
TVK announce the Rajya Sabha seats to congress

On June 3, TVK issued a statement claiming that the party has decided to allot its Rajya Sabha seat to its alliance partner ahead of the scheduled by-election on June 18.

Tamilaga Vetri Kalagam (TVK), Tamil Nadu's ruling party, in alliance with Congress and supported by third parties. The ruling alliance led by C. Joseph Vijay (TVK) has decided to allot the lone vacant Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha seat to its ally, the Indian National Congress, ahead of the Rajya Sabha by-election scheduled for June 18 2026.

Loading post from https://x.com/TVKPartyHQ/status/2062135483438928267

Gain of the Rajya Sabha seat for Congress

The seat became vacant after former AIADMK leader C. Ve. Shanmugam resigned from the Rajya Sabha following his election to the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Initially, there was speculation that TVK would fill the vacancy by sending its first-ever Rajya Sabha MP to the Lok Sabha.

Congress formally requested the seat from TVK, arguing that, as an alliance partner in the ruling coalition, it should be represented in the Upper House. After a series of discussions between the allies, TVK agreed to allocate the seat to Congress, demonstrating continued cooperation within the ruling alliance.

Girish Chodankar, Election In-charge of Congress Tamil Nadu, reports that he met TN Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay earlier in the day and urged him to allocate the seat to Congress, which will help them in Parliament.

He said that Vijay considered the party's request and decided to allocate the seat. He also says that the candidates' names are finalised only by the Congress party's central election authority. He further added that they began requesting that the central election committee decide on the candidate from the moment the seats were allotted.

Congress is expected to announce its candidate in the coming days, as the biennial election is a couple of weeks away.

Topics

TVKTamilaga Vettri Kazhagam News

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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