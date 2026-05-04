A sudden drift is observed in the TamiNadu election 2026, with the emergence of a new party with strong support from the people of Tamil Nadu. TVK is clearing its path and securing the leading position in results so far. It crosses the 100-seat mark and is bracketed with other strong parties, such as DMK and ADMK.

The state Assembly Election results are being counted today. Vote counting is underway in five states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and Assam. The postal ballots are starting to be counted around 8.00 Am. Then, EVM counting proceeds, yielding the results.

As an unexpected twist, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam is securing victory in more than 100 seats across 234 constituencies in the State, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), causing a major shift in Tamil Nadu politics.

Tamil Nadu has been under the rule of DMK and ADMK for over 50 years. All the legacies seem to be disappearing based on today's results. The leading position is secured by a new party lead, TVK by Vijay.

Political Landscape Shift

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is causing a significant shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, becoming the largest party in the 234-member Assembly and challenging the long-standing supremacy of the DMK and AIADMK.

As per current reports, Vijay is leading in Perambur by nearly 3,000 votes and in Tiruchirappalli East by over 3,300 votes. In a major setback for the DMK, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is trailing in Kolathur, while his son Udhayanidhi Stalin is also lagging in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.

At the DMK headquarters, workers reportedly began dismantling celebration tents as early trends turned against the ruling party. TVK is now moving closer to the 118-seat majority mark, but no seats have been officially declared yet, and the numbers may change as counting continues.

Results Still Pending

The result is expected to be revealed this evening. Even though the new party TVK leads in the election results so far, nothing is certain now. Still, the voting has brought many twists to the number of seats secured by the three strong parties, MK, ADMK, and TVK. The result will only be sure once the whole voting process is completed.