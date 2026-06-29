Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is set to hold a crucial thanksgiving and coordination meeting with its alliance partners on July 1 in Chennai, as the ruling coalition looks to strengthen its unity and outline its political agenda for the coming months.
Meeting Details
TVK president and Chief Minister C will chair the meeting. Joseph Vijay is expected to bring together leaders from parties that have supported the TVK government since it assumed office following the recent Assembly elections.
According to party sources, the meeting is expected to take place in Kovalam. It will serve as an opportunity for the ruling party to formally thank its allies for their continued support during the election campaign and after the formation of the government.
In addition to expressing gratitude, the gathering is expected to focus on enhancing coordination among coalition partners and ensuring smooth legislative functioning.
Alliance Partners Expected to Attend
Leaders from several alliance parties, including the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM], Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), are expected to participate in the meeting.
Outreach Efforts
Ahead of the event, TVK General Secretary N. Anand and Minister Aadhav Arjuna have been actively reaching out to alliance leaders to personally invite them. Among those contacted is VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan, highlighting the party's efforts to ensure the participation of all key coalition members.
Agenda and Political Strategy
The meeting is also expected to feature discussions on legislative coordination, governance priorities and the coalition's future political strategy. Party leaders are likely to deliberate on ways to maintain unity within the alliance while preparing for the upcoming political and administrative challenges.
With senior leaders from across the ruling alliance expected to attend, the July 1 gathering is being viewed as an important step in consolidating the coalition and shaping the government's roadmap for the future.