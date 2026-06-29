Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is set to hold a crucial thanksgiving and coordination meeting with its alliance partners on July 1 in Chennai, as the ruling coalition looks to strengthen its unity and outline its political agenda for the coming months.

Meeting Details

TVK president and Chief Minister C will chair the meeting. Joseph Vijay is expected to bring together leaders from parties that have supported the TVK government since it assumed office following the recent Assembly elections.

According to party sources, the meeting is expected to take place in Kovalam. It will serve as an opportunity for the ruling party to formally thank its allies for their continued support during the election campaign and after the formation of the government.