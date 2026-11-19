According to the hospital's statement, Babu was admitted on September 9 with a respiratory illness and remained under intensive medical care. He subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at 2.24 pm on November 19.

The Kolathur legislator died at MGM Healthcare in Chennai following a cardiac arrest after spending more than two months in hospital.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA V.S. Babu, who gained statewide attention after defeating former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the 2026 Assembly elections, passed away on Thursday, November 19, at the age of 75.

V.S. Babu's Victory Over M.K. Stalin in Kolathur

Babu came into the political spotlight during the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections when he defeated DMK president M.K. Stalin in the Kolathur constituency.

The victory was considered one of the biggest electoral upsets, as Stalin had represented the constituency continuously since 2011.

Contesting on a TVK ticket, Babu secured 82,997 votes, while Stalin received 74,202 votes. He won the constituency by a margin of 8,795 votes, ending Stalin's long-standing electoral hold over Kolathur. His victory earned him widespread attention in Tamil Nadu's political circles.

V.S. Babu's Political Journey: From DMK to TVK

Babu began his political career with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), where he worked his way through the party organisation and served as its North Chennai district secretary.

He entered the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for the first time in 2006 after winning the Purasawalkam constituency on a DMK ticket. He represented the constituency until 2011.

Following differences within the DMK, Babu moved away from the party and joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in June 2016.

He later switched to TVK on February 7, 2026, ahead of the Assembly elections. The party fielded him against Stalin in Kolathur, where he secured a historic victory.

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CM Vijay and M.K. Stalin Express Condolences

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK leader C. Joseph Vijay expressed deep sorrow over Babu's demise. Remembering his commitment to public service and his close connection with the people, Vijay described his death as an irreparable loss.

He also conveyed his condolences to Babu's family, relatives, friends, TVK functionaries, party workers, and the people of Kolathur mourning his loss.

Former Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin also expressed shock over the sudden news. He recalled that Babu had been undergoing treatment for several days and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and members of his party.

Several other political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, also conveyed their condolences following the legislator's death.

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Funeral Arrangements Awaited

Babu's death marks the loss of a senior political figure who returned to electoral prominence through TVK and secured one of the closest victories in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Further details regarding his funeral arrangements and final rites are awaited.